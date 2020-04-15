© Getty



Public health experts in New Zealand have warned that tens of thousands of lives would be put at risk if the country moves too quickly out of lockdown after a group of academics broke ranks to criticise Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's strategy as too severe.With the number of new coronavirus cases in New Zealand continuing to fall, the group of health and economy academics said the government's lockdown plan was out of proportion with the health risks posed by the virus.But Professor Nick Wilson, of Otago University's Department of Public Health, said modelling showed New Zealand could have experienced horrific scenes of COVID-19 mass graves if the country had moved slower to lockdown and the virus had got out of control.The elimination strategy, advocated by Wilson and some of his colleagues, has been central in informing the government's approach to coronavirus pandemic.Wilson said an alternative option was the suppression strategy, which uses controls such as different levels of lockdown."And it is very hard to get that right because it is a pretty infectious disease," he said.The third option was the mitigation strategy, which Sweden had taken.This appears to be the approach advocated by the "Plan B" group, he said.It allows the virus to spread slowly without overwhelming the health system while moving towards herd immunity. However, he warned this approach had led to a higher number of deaths in Sweden compared to its Nordic neighbours.Sweden also has much more ICU capacity than New Zealand and if the government followed Sweden's example "we would be having lots of deaths on the floor of the hospital," he said.Wilson called for the group to publish modelling and evidence to justify its claims."Every public health doctor is concerned about the impact on society of the lockdown but if we do eliminate it quickly we can open up the economy much earlier than other countries and use border controls as a means of keeping it out."As an island nation we have much better options if we keep that quarantine until we have a vaccine."The alternative plan was developed by Auckland University's senior lecturer of epidemiology Simon Thornley.Other members of the group include Grant Schofield, professor of public health, Auckland University of Technology; Gerhard Sundborn, senior lecturer of population and pacific health, Auckland University; Grant Morris, associate professor of law, Victoria University; Ananish Chaudhuri, professor of experimental economics, Auckland University; and Michael Jackson, postdoctoral researcher in biostatistics and biodiscovery, Victoria University.In response to the the group's proposed plan, a government spokesman said "the Prime Minister has been clear the best way to protect New Zealanders' health and economy is to stamp out the virus.Ardern said on Monday more details would be revealed about what level 3 would entail on Thursday but it would still have significant restrictions. She compared the level to a waiting room where there would be fewer restrictions but not so many the gains of level 4 were lost.