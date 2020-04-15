A top health economist has called for an urgent unwinding of lockdown rules born of "mass hysteria", saying the social and economic misery they cause has already destroyed the equivalent of more than 10 million lives.As the global death toll from coronavirus heads towards 120,000, Paul Frijters, a professor of economics at London School of Economics, told The AustralianMeasures introduced by governments to slow the spread of coronavirus have divided economists. One US study suggested the government should be willing to spend up to $US65 trillion ($102 trillion) — about three times the US GDP — to save lives, given each life was worth $US9m.Richard Holden, also an economics professor at UNSW, last week said critics of lockdowns were making "errors of staggering proportions ... They should be looking at the counterfactuals: New York or London, or Italy or Spain ... easing social distancing even a little could allow infection rate to bounce back dramatically."Professor Frijters said the slowdown in infections were "pyrrhic victories ... there is no victory against a virus; it's either herd ­immunity or a vaccine".Adam Creighton is an award-winning journalist with a special interest in tax and financial policy. He was a Journalist in Residence at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business in 2019. He's written for The Economist and The Wall Street Journal from London and Washington DC, and authored book chapters on superannuation for Oxford University Press. He started his career at the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. He holds a Bachelor of Economics with First Class Honours from the University of New South Wales, and Master of Philosophy in Economics from Balliol College, Oxford, where he was a Commonwealth Scholar.