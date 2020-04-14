On March 16, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz ordered everything, except supermarkets and medical facilities, to shut down in the hopes of preventing a coronavirus outbreak similar to the one which ravaged Italy.
Those restrictions are finally beginning to be lifted on Tuesday as non-essential stores under 400 square meters (4,300 square feet), such as hardware stores and garden centers, will open their doors once more. They will be followed by shopping malls, hairdressers and other larger shops on May 1.
Restaurants and hotels won't reopen until mid-May at the earliest, and public events likely won't take place in Austria until late June. As the restrictions ease, however, the public will still be required to wear face masks in most shops, supermarkets, pharmacies and on public transport.
"It's not, 'hooray, it's over, and now we carry on as if the whole thing is finished,'" Professor Hans-Peter Hutter, deputy head of the Center for Public Health at the Medical University of Vienna, said.
Some 504,000 people registered unemployed in Austria at the beginning of April, so the government is hoping that its early action to stem the tide of initial infection can be mirrored by an earlier reopening of the economy.
Denmark was also among the first European countries to impose a strict lockdown on its citizens and, in doing so, avoided a significant spike in coronavirus cases, unlike its neighbour Sweden, which opted not to enter a lockdown, relying instead on the theory of herd immunity.
Comment: Yet Sweden's "spike" is not all that bad, all things considered, showing that it's not so easy to make glib comparisons like the above:
Among the Danish population, there was overwhelming support for the initial lockdown but there is now an apparent backlash at the recently-announced emergence. Denmark will reopen day care centers and schools on April 15, before staggering its economic reawakening, opening small stores and DIY shops, then parks and larger stores, and then the gradual reopening of bars, hotels and restaurants. The public will be asked to wear masks.
Comment: Look out for more of this backlash in countries all over the world as people figure out that the cure is in many ways worse than the disease.
The optics of sending the country's children back out into the world first has unnerved many in Danish society, some of whom established the Facebook group, "Mit barn skal ikke være forsøgskanin for covid-19" — roughly translated as "my child is not a guinea pig for Covid-19" — which currently boasts over 39,000 members.
Comment: What about, "My child is not a guinea pig for engineered economic collapse, unemployment and poverty"?
Denmark will continue its ban on gathering of more than 10 people while cafes, restaurants, gyms and hairdressers will remain closed until at least May 10.
Italy, which stole headlines for weeks as the country's Covid-19 death toll soared and confirmed cases rose inexorably, has reopened bookshops, children's clothes stores and launderettes, in what Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called "a difficult but necessary decision."
Meanwhile, Spain lifted some lockdown restrictions on Monday, allowing staff in food distribution, communications, sanitation and various other non-essential sectors to return to work, despite the country holding the unenviable title of second-worst coronavirus outbreak in terms of numbers infected.
Comment: In contrast, restrictions will remain in place in the UK until at least May 7. Foreign Secretary Raab says there is still "a long way to go." Germany's health chief warned that the observed slowdown in cases could only be apparent, a result of a temporary decrease in testing, and not to get too excited about it. (No mention of the idea that the apparent spike in cases may have been an artifact of testing in the first place!) Ergo, no lifting the lockdown there yet. Armenia has extended its state of emergency. India too extended their lockdown until May 3 - all "to save lives" (with no explanation of how flattening the curve will save more lives than not flattening the curve, or any acknowledgment of the deaths that will be caused by the lockdown and its aftereffects).
Whereas Iran recorded its first day in a month with deaths under 100, England and Wales saw a spike:
Just like in Italy and Spain (and probably New York), that's a lot of excess deaths which are NOT attributed to Covid-19.
Cases are rising in Russia, prompting this from Putin: One Russian academic predicts more divorces as a result of the lockdown, something Chinese researchers already saw happen in China:
The Chinese, who recently relaxed their own authoritarian lockdown, are supportive of such policies elsewhere too. All aboard the corona train! See also: