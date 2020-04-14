According to a story in Politico, the White House Coronavirus Task Force is considering creating a national surveillance system to track Americans' health information. Supporters of this initiative claim it would enable the federal government to quickly identify areas in need of additional medical supplies and other assistance because the areas are coronavirus "hot spots."Of course, it is unlikely that this system would be limited to only tracking coronavirus patients.Anyone who doubts this should ask themselves what J. Edgar Hoover or Lois Lerner would have done with access to every American's medical history. No wonder some have described this as a healthcare PATRIOT Act.Despite official denial that the White House is considering a new tracking program, the coronavirus panic may be used to justify giving the federal government access to our medical records.The 2008 "stimulus" bill included federal funding to develop a system to store healthcare records electronically. This was a step toward creating a federally controlled database of all Americans' healthcare records.Fortunately, in 1998 an appropriations "rider" I drafted forbidding the use of federal funds to develop a unique patient identifier passed Congress and has been renewed ever since. However, last year the House of Representative voted to lift the prohibition. After my Campaign for Liberty and other health freedom advocates pressured Congress, the funding ban was restored.The same law that sought to create the uniform patient identifier also authorized creation of misnamed federal medical privacy regulations that allow government officials and certain private interests to access medical records without patients' consent.Bill Gates has suggested that when a coronavirus vaccine is developed individuals should be issued digital certificates proving they received the vaccine. Similarly, coronavirus fearmonger-in-chief Dr. Anthony Fauci has floated the idea that Americans who have been vaccinated for coronavirus or have in the past contracted the virus be issued "coronavirus immunity cards."