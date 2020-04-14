Society's Child
Thoughts on the Coronavirus
Streetwise Reports
Sun, 12 Apr 2020 07:46 UTC
I've been fairly quiet for the last ten days or so and a lot of people have been bugging me to write more. Certainly this is an important issue so I'll give you my thoughts.
It seems pretty obvious to me that the Chinese government was lying about the number of deaths right from the first. And it continues. They are understating the size of the issue and have been all along.
On the other hand, the US government is also lying through their teeth but appear to be overstating the deaths from the coronavirus. All of a sudden every victim in the U.S. qualifies as a coronavirus death. In San Antonio the officials called a preemie born at 22 weeks a coronavirus victim.
Guys, don't be stupid. Normal gestation in humans is 40 weeks. A 22-week preemie stands virtually no chance of survival. But it didn't die of the virus.
Much is made of the number of Italians who have died. The Italians have the oldest average age in Europe. Of course they are dying. Old people die all the time. Yes, the old age homes in Washington had high rates of mortality.
But think about that for a moment. No one goes into an old folks home for a vacation. They all know they are going to die there or in a hospital. That's why they went in the first place. Signing up for an old age home is eventually a bit of a death sentence, not necessarily from the coronavirus. Many people in old age homes in the US die every year just from the flu. But today they are all being written off as the coronavirus, not heart attacks or flu or just old age.
How can it possibly be that four months after it became obvious that the world has a big problem that so little real information has come out? Did you know that the number of deaths in Beijing and Shanghai is tiny? How come the country managed to export the virus to the entire world but skipped the two most important cities in China?
You have to love the Germans. They just love data and reports. They tested all 1,000 people in a tiny village and realized that a lot more people showed positive to the virus antibodies than they realized, some 15% of the total. According to the German numbers the death rate was more like 0.37 or four times as dangerous as the ordinary flu. That's tiny compared to what has been quoted elsewhere.
Iceland tested 36,000 of their citizens, about 10% of the total for the tiny country. They found half the people tested showed positive for the virus, however there had only been seven deaths out of 1,600 cases of the virus. As a matter of interest, Iceland tested twenty times as many of their citizens as the UK on a percentage basis. The death rate shown by the UK is stated as 30 times higher than that of Iceland.
We should have a lot of good, tested and valid information about the virus and just how dangerous it is but because of this chronic "every man for himself" attitude, we pretty much have to guess. I'm not a doctor or any sort of expert but I have to go through dozens of articles a day about everything so I have a tiny bit of a feel for the issue.
Almost all people dying of the virus have other issues but here are the most important. The virus is most deadly when it invades the lungs and often causes double pneumonia. It's an ugly death. The patient literally drowns.
The virus is most dangerous to those with asthma, hypertension or simply old age. Weight seems to be a factor and obesity could put you in the high-risk category. Blacks and minorities seem to have a higher chance of dying than whites. Few children develop serious cases but do on occasion.
Watching the daily briefing on the virus is like a free ticket to a circus run by the clowns. The official head of the federal government's Corona Task Force is supposed to be Vice President Mike Pence but he stands near Trump looking like a cross between a wooden store clothing dummy and an organ grinder's monkey holding a tin can out for donations.
President Trump immediately goes into his opera scales routine that he is so good at. In bass, "ME, ME, ME" and switching over to soprano, "ME, ME, ME" and down to tenor to finish, "ME, ME, ME." His latest brilliance was to credit lovely Ivanka with the creation of the last fifteen million jobs created out of the six point seven million new jobs since he took office.
Not to be outdone, we have the media, all in makeup, eager to feast on every stupid comment out of the mouth of the president. If Trump came out in favor of peace in the universe, Santa Claus and free kittens for little girls, the media would immediately find fault with all three.
But where we begin to bring light to the real issues of the coronavirus is by looking at the positions taken by Dr. Anthony Fauci. At first he claimed two million Americans would die. That number dropped to two hundred and forty thousand and now it seems to be about sixty thousand. That's lower than the deaths from ordinary flu in a typical winter. Is it possible that he has an agenda that is just now being exposed?
Dr. Fauci is presented as the Federal Government's leading expert on immunology and infectious diseases. But is he really or should he be?
When President Trump learned of a small French trial by a doctor of an anti-malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine (Let's call it HCQ) Dr. Fauci was the first but hardly the last to point out that the HCQ while in common use, hadn't been through a vigorous double blind study for use with the coronavirus.
That is both true and utterly meaningless at the same time. What if the drug that some doctor believed would save lives of patients with the virus was simple aspirin? Certainly aspirin hasn't been through any sort of professional and vigorous test against the virus. But who cares?
If it works, it works. If it doesn't work, you don't use it. We have a good idea of what dosage of aspirin is safe and when it becomes dangerous.
How long would it take to test? Well, not being a doctor but having some ability to think for myself, you have a bunch of doctors hand out a handful of aspirin and in a couple of days have a pretty good feel for success or failure. If everybody dies given aspirin, it might be a good idea to stop. If everyone lives that you gave aspirin to, go buy some stock in Bayer and do a professional write up of how great aspirin is to cure the virus.
In one of the most bizarre comments I have ever read from a government organization talking about testing HCQ, "NIH scientists said urgent clinical evidence is needed. Even so, the study is not estimated to be completed until July 2021."
OK, Dr. Fauci and the NIH, we will do it the most professional way. Fifteen months from now we will know if it should be used or not. What a brilliant idea. Why didn't I think of that? By the way Dr. Fauci, just how many people in the world will die of the Corona Virus between now and July 2021 because you wouldn't recommend HCQ because it hadn't been tested in the most professional way?
But it gets even worse. Now this really is anecdotal and we know how Dr. Fauci hates that. He seems to love the idea of a vaccine and some sort of social credit system similar to that of the Chinese. But we should ease into it by first generating a national database of those who test positive for antibodies and we can ease into total control of everyone by the government as time passes.
I'm going to point out something here that I learned from Quinton Hennigh. This coronavirus does not contain DNA. It contains RNA, which is different. It is entirely possible that you can catch the virus multiple times.
So put everyone on some sort of government database but it doesn't matter to his or her health because it's possible they can catch it again and again. We don't know yet. The most important thing is to get them on that list so we can have total control of them the way China does over their people.
Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci agree on one thing. They want the national database. When someone comes up with a vaccine hopefully from Bill Gates, at that point we add credit to their entry in the database for having been vaccinated. They can then travel or buy food or work in certain industries. The idea of a massive government database is just wonderful. You can control every aspect of a person's life once on the list.
I'm going to shock my readers now by telling you something no one has ever told you before. Sit down, make yourself comfortable and don't collapse at the news.
There is no Santa Claus.
Take a deep breath and relax. I know it's a shock.
There is no Santa Claus. Your mommy and daddy should have briefed you but the cookies and milk, it was all a waste of time. There isn't a Santa.
There also isn't a vaccine for HIV and HIV has killed 32 million people. There may never be a vaccine for HIV.
So why are so many people convinced we are going to have a vaccine for the coronavirus? HIV has been a problem for forty plus years and we have no vaccine.
MONEY!!!
It's all about money no matter what Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci tell you. Scare hell out of people and then demand they prove they have been vaccinated.
You can make a bundle with a good vaccine. Or even a poor vaccine that really doesn't do much of anything.
Why would you want a simple off the shelf drug to cure the virus when you can cash in big time by forcing people to be vaccinated? And by the way vaccines kill a lot of people and often don't prevent the diseases they claim to.
In my opinion the coronavirus scare is more a function of government control than a real threat. That is not to say that it's not dangerous. It is dangerous and it will kill tens of thousands of people in the US alone.
But you want to worry about people dying before their time and lives destroyed, you might want to consider the effects of the Greatest Depression that I have been warning about for years. In January I said it was here. In February I said it was here. Do you get it yet?
It is here.
The damage done from the coronavirus is tiny compared to the damage done by the economic depression, all brought to you thanks to Washington and Wall Street. The coronavirus did not cause the depression. Wall Street and Washington caused the depression and I was one of many predicting it well in advance.
The overreaction to the virus based on lies and little information out of China and an utterly dysfunctional group of clowns running the US have shattered supply chains around the world leaving tens of millions of Americans with no jobs, no money and no future.
In the movie "The Big Short," one of the characters predicted that for every 1% increase in unemployment, some 40,000 people would die an early death. It could be suicide, drugs, alcohol, spousal abuse, heart attacks, but being out of work and poor kills a lot of people. So if we go to 32% unemployment as the Federal Reserve predicts, how many people must die?
The over reaction to the virus broke the supply chains but the depression will destroy demand. It wasn't due to the virus but the disease put the negative effects of the depression into hyper drive.
Governments always want more and more control over their citizens. Never let a crisis go to waste. But at some point the divide between the 1% and the 99% gets so great that the great unwashed become the great armed and pissed. Am I the only person to hear the sound of pitchforks being sharpened?
Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates may need to be reminded of the old saying, "Be careful of what you wish for.""
Bob Moriarty founded 321gold.com, with his late wife, Barbara Moriarty, more than 16 years ago. They later added 321energy.com to cover oil, natural gas, gasoline, coal, solar, wind and nuclear energy. Both sites feature articles, editorial opinions, pricing figures and updates on current events affecting both sectors. Previously, Moriarty was a Marine F-4B and O-1 pilot with more than 832 missions in Vietnam. He holds 14 international aviation records.
