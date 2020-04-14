© Muammar Awad/Apaimages



While the whole world is preoccupied battling the coronavirus, the US administration and the Israeli government has almost put the final touches to the maps of Palestinian areas in the occupied West Bank before approving them for annexation to the Jewish state.This came in the weekly report released by the National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlement, an affiliate of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).According to the report, an American-Israeli team is working nowadays on finalizing the maps of the Palestinians areas in the West Bank and Jerusalem to be annexed to Israel.The National Bureau quoted Ir Amim, an Israeli activist non-profit, as saying that the Israeli government backed by US president Donald Trump is taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and preparing for its West Bank annexation plan.The report warned that Israel continues to implement its plan to build and expand settlements in strategic areas inside the West Bank and Jerusalem in order to impose news faits accomplis that cannot be changed in the future.It noted that Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu pledged recently during his talk over the phone with head of Yesha council and Jordan Valley regional council David Elhayani that Israel would establish its sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea within a few months.