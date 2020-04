© US Navy/Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh



Videos of the crew of USS Theodore Roosevelt cheering their captain, relieved of command by the Navy amid a Covid-19 controversy, have become a surprise hit among the critics of President Donald Trump, who is getting the blame.Hundreds of sailors gathered on the deck of the Roosevelt on Thursday night to bid farewell to Captain Brett Crozier, cheering him and chanting his name as he walked off the ship. They showed no sign of concern that doing so might expose them to the coronavirus - which started the entire drama to begin with.Another video shows Crozier walking the gangplank onto the pier, as the crew gathers above chanting his name and clapping.It wasn't just the crew of the Roosevelt that cheered Crozier on, however - their videos were quickly pressed into service by the gallery of Trump critics on social media, who sought to blame Crozier's sacking on the president they love to hate."Shameful" and "outrageous," said anti-Trump CNN pundit Ana Navarro.There were many, many other examples, from the rank-and-file Twitter #Resisters to well-known mainstream pundits, all saying the same thing.One particular argument brought up by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California) - and many others - was that Trump allowed the firing of Crozier but stood up for Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher, who was accused of war crimes.The Gallagher parallel was also invoked by OANN journalist Jack Posobiec, a Navy veteran who is usually pro-Trump but in this case seemed in Crozier's corner The day before, the Pentagon had decided to stop reporting the details of Covid-19 infections in particular branches of service, commands and bases, citing operational security.Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly agreed that while Crozier cared for the lives and well-being of his crew,Asked about Crozier on Thursday, Trump disagreed that the captain's firing was punishment for seeking to protect his crew.The Roosevelt was recalled to Guam from its deployment in the South China Sea last week, and its crew is undergoing tests for the virus and will be quarantined in hotels on shore.