Comment: It's as if we're all in Jonestown, and the cult leaders are trying to drive us all so mad we start killing ourselves.
The lockdown in the U.K. to stop the coronavirus outbreak could last for up to six months, government officials warned Sunday, as the U.S. and other European nations also announced prolonged restrictions on public life.
Speaking at the U.K.'s daily press conference on the latest coronavirus news, the U.K.'s deputy chief medical officer said a lockdown could last, in some form, for months.
"Over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three week review," Jenny Harries said, "We will see where we're going."
"We need to keep that lid on and then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social-distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal. So I think three weeks for review, two or three months to see whether we've really squashed it. But about three to six months ideally, and lots of uncertainty in that, but then to see at which point we can actually get back to normal."
Harries said that if the measures were extended then it's not to say that the U.K. "would be in complete lockdown for six months," but she added that it was also plausible that the measures could be extended beyond that six-month mark.
Brits are currently advised not to leave their homes unless they need to buy food, or for exercise once a day.
Comment: "Advised"! They're fining people who DO NOT OBEY.
It was confirmed last week that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have both contracted the virus; Johnson insisted he would remain in charge of coordinating government while self-isolating at his official residence in Downing Street. The country's chief medical officer also said he was experiencing symptoms of the virus last week.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended the national social distancing guidelines to April 30, rowing back from previous remarks that he wanted the country to reopen for business by Easter.
"Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory has been won," Trump said at an evening press briefing after suggesting that the coronavirus death rate would likely peak in two weeks.
Germany, with over 62,000 confirmed cases, has said it won't lift restrictions on public life until April 20 and Italy, which was due to review its own lockdown measures on April 3, has said these could be extended until July 31. Spain extended its state of emergency, and accompanying restrictions, to April 11.
It must have something going for it if the PTB are willing to commit the most gargantuan crime in human history in order to prevent you from getting it.
Although, I'm pretty sure I've already had it. LOL.