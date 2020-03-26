Biden virtually appeared on ABC's "The View" Tuesday morning from the comfort of his own home in Wilmington, Delaware.Biden is currently practicing "social distancing" because of the Coronavirus pandemic so he has been giving briefings and interviews from home.So far it hasn't gone well.On Tuesday Biden tried to dunk on President Trump and he failed miserably.Trump has repeatedly tweeted 'the cure cannot be worse than the problem' and has suggested Americans will be out of quarantine and back to work soon.HUH?