Biden virtually appeared on ABC's "The View" Tuesday morning from the comfort of his own home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden is currently practicing "social distancing" because of the Coronavirus pandemic so he has been giving briefings and interviews from home.

So far it hasn't gone well.

On Monday 77-year-old Biden stumbled and lost his train of thought after it looked like his teleprompter went down.

Biden had to signal to staff that he needed help.

Then he butchered Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker's name and forgot what century we are in.

On Tuesday Biden tried to dunk on President Trump and he failed miserably.

Trump has repeatedly tweeted 'the cure cannot be worse than the problem' and has suggested Americans will be out of quarantine and back to work soon.


"Are you at all concerned, as President Trump said, we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself?" guest co-host Sara Haines asked Biden.

"We have to take care of the cure that will make the problem worse no matter what," said Biden.

HUH?