Joe Biden
Overwhelming signs of dementia, stupidity, incessant lies and lacking any kind of moral conviction whatsoever - are only some of the most recent indications that not only would Joe Biden make a horrible president (even if presidents have very limited power anyway), but that the Dems have absolutely no one else they are confident would fill the top spot for puppet-in-chief.

To back up the awful picture we already have of Biden, Jimmy Dore has put together a compilation of Biden's Big Lies about himself. Given the fact that he was publicly caught out in those lies (which included plagiarism) so many years ago, its a wonder that he is now running for president - never mind still in politics!