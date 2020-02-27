© REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Within a few days of Shokin seizing the assets of Mykola Zlochevsky, the oligarch owner of Burisma, President Petro Poroshenko summoned him and told him to back off.

Former top Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin says he was pushed out under pressure from US Vice President Joe Biden, after he seized the assets of the oligarch behind Burisma, the gas company that employed Biden's son.President Donald Trump's efforts to investigate Biden's role in getting Shokin fired served as a pretext for his impeachment in the House of Representatives back in December. However, after Trump was acquitted by the Senate, the US media forgot about Burisma — and Ukraine."Don't you understand what Biden wants from you? Why are you getting into this Burisma stuff again?" Shokin quoted Poroshenko as saying.The previous installment of Berruyer's documentary featured testimonies from Ukrainians who argued that Poroshenko was directly involved in corruption, and that Hunter Biden's job at Burisma was a de facto bribe intended for his father.