Biden treated Ukraine 'as his private property', says purged prosecutor Shokin on Burisma scandal - UkraineGate documentary
RT
Thu, 27 Feb 2020 21:52 UTC
President Donald Trump's efforts to investigate Biden's role in getting Shokin fired served as a pretext for his impeachment in the House of Representatives back in December. However, after Trump was acquitted by the Senate, the US media forgot about Burisma — and Ukraine.
French investigative journalist Olivier Berruyer, founder of popular anti-corruption and economics blog Les Crises, did not. In the fourth installment of his documentary series 'UkraineGate: Inconvenient facts,' Shokin reveals why and how he was ousted and what role the US has played in Ukraine.
Shokin tells Berruyer that Biden and the US government had approved his appointment as prosecutor-general — as, indeed, they did all major appointments in Ukraine since the 2014 Maidan upheaval — and worked with him well until he started getting too close to Burisma. He rejected reports that described his probe as "dormant."
"Biden was acting on behalf of his own interests, and those of his family, and not in the interest of the American people," Shokin said, adding that Barack Obama's VP "believed that Ukraine was his private property, his fiefdom and that he could do whatever he wanted here."
Within a few days of Shokin seizing the assets of Mykola Zlochevsky, the oligarch owner of Burisma, President Petro Poroshenko summoned him and told him to back off.
"Don't you understand what Biden wants from you? Why are you getting into this Burisma stuff again?" Shokin quoted Poroshenko as saying. Within a few weeks, he was replaced by someone Biden called "more solid" - Yuriy Lutsenko, who had no training in law, and whom Shokin describes as a traitor to Ukraine.
The previous installment of Berruyer's documentary featured testimonies from Ukrainians who argued that Poroshenko was directly involved in corruption, and that Hunter Biden's job at Burisma was a de facto bribe intended for his father.
