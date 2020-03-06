This is false.

Difficulty starting a word, phrase or sentence

Prolonging a word or sounds within a word

Repetition of a sound, syllable or word

Brief silence for certain syllables or words, or pauses within a word (broken word)

Addition of extra words such as "um" if difficulty moving to the next word is anticipated

Excess tension, tightness, or movement of the face or upper body to produce a word

Anxiety about talking

Limited ability to effectively communicate

Memory loss, which is usually noticed by a spouse or someone else

Difficulty communicating or finding words

Difficulty with visual and spatial abilities, such as getting lost while driving

Difficulty reasoning or problem-solving

Difficulty handling complex tasks

Difficulty with planning and organizing

Difficulty with coordination and motor functions

Confusion and disorientation

1. "Make sure you have the record player on at night... make sure the kids hear words."

Well they have to deal with the — Look, there is institutional segregation in this country. And from the time I got involved I started dealing with that. Redlining. Banks. Making sure that we're in a position where — Look, talk about education. I propose that what we take is those very poor schools, the Title 1 schools, triple the amount of money we spend from 15 to 45 billion a year. Give every single teacher a raise that equal raise to getting out — the sixty-thousand dollar level.



Number two: make sure that we bring into the help the — the student, the, the teachers deal with the problems that come from home. The problems that come from home. We need — We have one school psychologist for every fifteen hundred kids in America today. It's crazy. The teachers are reca — Now, I'm married to a teacher. My deceased wife is a teacher. They have every problem coming to them. We have make sure that every single child does in fact have three, four, and five year-olds go to school — school, not daycare. School. We bring social workers into homes of parents to help them deal with how to raise their children. It's not that they don't wanna help, they don't want — they don't know quite what to do. Play the radio, make sure the television, the — 'scuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night, the-the-the-the phone, make sure the kids hear words. A kid coming from a very poor school, a very poor background, will hear four million words fewer spoken by the time they get there.

2. "We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the, go, you know the, you know the thing."

3. "Super Thursday"

4. "I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over, if you like what you see help out, if not vote for the other Bi- gimme a look though okay?"

5. "Alright Chuck!"

6. "Right here in the state of North South Carolina."

7. Randomly biting his wife's finger.

8. Worked with Deng Xiaoping, who died 23 years ago, on the Paris Climate Accord during the Obama administration.

9. "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."

10. Whatever the hell this is.

11. We'll increase healthcare premiums and make sure care is not quality, only affordable.

12. "Look, fat, look, here's the deal."

13. "My deceased son was the Attorney General of the United States."

14. Being aggressive and inappropriate with Iraq war veterans, wrongly insinuating that his son died in the war.

15. This incoherent word salad.

And so I was saying that, and what they turned around and said, Joe Biden said, in effect, they said, that Joe Biden said that what he was told, that what, that what the white supremacists argue, that we have no problem, that our, our, our basic English jurisprudential system is not the problem. The problem is those countries like Africa and Asia and those places, they're the reason why we have all these problems. So they turn it around to make it sound like that, and by the way, the title of the article is, was, is the Washington Post 'The Deceptively (indecipherable) of Joe Biden Singles, Signals What Is Coming' and that is that's a whole bunch of lies. The generic point I'm making here is that, what has happened is that, I know we're going to get in to, whomever the nominee is of the Democratic Party, is going to have a plethora of lies told about him or her, and misrepresentations and this went on the internet, this edited article, it got retweeted by some press people and then they realized it was edited to make it look like something not... white supremacists, see, Biden's acknowledging that the problem here is that that all those folks, all those minority folks are the problem. And so, in essence. And so they corrected, they corrected. You're going to see a lot more of it. You're going to see a lot more of not only my statements being taken out of context, and lied about, or altered, you're going to see whomever the Democratic nominee is because that's how this guy operates. Now. Whether or not I can win?

16. "We choose truth over facts."

17. "150 million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability."

18. Confusing Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher.

19. Confusing Angela Merkel with Margaret Thatcher.

20. "You're a lying dog-faced pony soldier."

21. Rambling confused gibberish, including saying Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr were assassinated in the late 70s.

22. Fix the problem of violence against women by "punching at it and punching at it and punching at it."

23. Implementing a childcare tax credit would "put 720 million women back in the workforce."

24. Thought he was in Vermont when he was in New Hampshire.

25. Confused New Hampshire and Nevada.

26. Said he was vice president during the Parkland shooting.

27. Said 1976 when he meant 2014.

28. Said he's looking forward to "appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate."

29. "Go to Joe 30330 and help me in this fight."

30. Made, then dropped, claim that he was arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison.

31. "Clipping coupons at the stock market."

32. Confused his wife and his sister.

33. Jill Biden's face revealing a flash freakout when he starts forgetting what he's saying.

34. Claimed he had the support of the "only" African American woman that had ever been elected to the senate, while the other one was standing on the stage with him.

5. "Why why why why why why why!"

36. Referred to Bernie Sanders as "the president", then, still unable to remember his name, called him "my friend Vermont".

37. Also called Cory Booker "the president".

38. Repeatedly forgot Obama's name, called him "President... My Boss".