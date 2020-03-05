© Preston Ehrler/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media



No money

No voter enthusiasm

No organization

No agenda

No real argument for himself

Supporters of Joe Biden are unlikely to be persuaded by most of the common criticisms. They know he can be rambling and unintelligible. They know his record is unimpressive and that he doesn't really have "policy proposals". None of this matters, though, because to them he has the most important quality of all: he can beat Donald Trump. Nothing you can say about the former vice-president's record, platform or mental state matters next to the argument that he is the best hope Democrats have of getting Trump out of office.There's just one problem:. It is a myth just as it was a myth that Hillary Clinton was a good candidate against Trump. Biden is not, in fact, the pragmatic choice. He would not beat Trump. He would lose. And we must say this over and over again. Forget his flubs. Forget his finger-nibbling. Biden would be crushed by Trump. If you want Trump out of office, don't support Biden.Last time round, Clinton supporters lived in a strange kind of denial. Anyone could see she had unique vulnerabilities Trump could exploit. She was a Wall Street candidate, and he was running to "drain the swamp". She was under investigation by the FBI, and his pitch was that Washington was corrupt. She had supported the catastrophic Iraq war, and he portrayed himself as an outsider opponent of those wars. Trump could "run to her left" and make criticisms she would be unable to respond to, because they were accurate. Clinton's attempts to attack Trump as an out-of-touch, reckless billionaire sex criminal would fail, because Trump would point out that she herself was out of touch, bought by billionaires and had an unrepentant alleged sex criminal as her husband and chief campaign surrogate.Consider the Ukraine scandal, which is far worse for Biden electorally than usually acknowledged. Democrats have made this the centerpiece of their impeachment case against Trump, setting aside Trump's most consequential crimes in order to focus on the charge that Trump tried to force the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. For Democrats, the scandal is clear-cut: Trump was abusing the power of his office to "damage a political rival". And they believe that the American people will agree, and will be disturbed by Trump's unethical behavior. They insist there was "no evidence" that Joe Biden did anything wrong, and that Trump and his associates have been unfairly trying to smear Biden.All this is true. But the important question is: does it sound good? And the answer is: no. It sounds terrible.One reason Democrats are bad at politics is that they concern themselves too much with facts and not enough with impressions. With Clinton's "emails scandal", they tried to show Clinton had not technically violated the law, but having Barack Obama's FBI actively investigating Clinton for possible criminal wrongdoing looked terrible regardless of the facts.Imagine Biden running against Trump. Trump will run ads like this, over and over. Good luck responding. Remember that time you have to spend defending yourself against Trump's accusations is time not spent talking about issues that affect people's lives. And Biden has already shown little interest in drawing people's attention to the areas where Democrats should run strong against Trump, such as healthcare, taxation, working conditions and the climate crisis.Biden does have some strengths against Trump that Clinton did not. We mock his rambling and tendency for "gaffes", but these do mean he never sounds like a "scripted politician". Clinton was criticized as robotic and focus-grouped. Biden is anything but focus-grouped; whatever pops into his head comes out his mouth.If there are Biden supporters in your life, you need to have serious conversations with them. Do not dwell on things that do not matter to them, like Biden's record on bussing, or his latest nonsensical comment. Instead, keep the focus on the main argument that is sustaining his campaign: the idea that he is the best candidate to beat Trump. He isn't. His electability is a myth, and when we look honestly at the facts we can see that Biden is actually a dangerously poor candidate to run.Nathan Robinson is the editor of Current Affairs and a Guardian US columnist. He is the author of the new book Why You Should Be a Socialist (St Martin's Publishing Group)