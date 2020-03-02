Comment: And this evening, barely 12 hours after Buttigieg's announcement, Amy Klobuchar has followed him out of the race and onto the Biden Express...
Buttigieg's departure from the race could benefit Biden's candidacy as he looks to lock down support from the moderate wing of the Democratic Party and blunt Bernie Sanders' momentum.
Obama has said he would not endorse a candidate in the Democratic presidential primary. He called Biden, who served as his vice president, to congratulate him after Biden decisively won the South Carolina primary on Saturday.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, ended his presidential campaign Sunday after failing to secure the diverse coalition needed to win the Democratic nomination.
Biden praised Buttigieg on ABC's "Good Morning America" and said he could see him serving in his administration. He also said that Buttigieg's exit would smooth his own path to the nomination.
Comment: That was the deal obviously.
"He was a real competitor. He is a real competitor. And I think it probably does," he said.
He had risen from a young mayor of Indiana's fourth-largest city to the first openly gay presidential candidate to earn delegates toward the nomination.
The 38-year-old newcomer won the Iowa caucus and performed well in New Hampshire, outlasting several senators and governors in the crowded Democratic field but got little support from non-white voters.
Comment: All they need to do now is get Killary onboard as Biden's Veep, and Podesta to advize the campaign and keep the pizzas coming, and they'll have themselves a spirit-co0king homecoming party - with Bernie shut out once more.
Trump knows what's up: