Pete Buttigieg spoke late Sunday by telephone, according to people familiar with the call.Obama has said he would not endorse a candidate in the Democratic presidential primary. He called Biden, who served as his vice president, to congratulate him after Biden decisively won the South Carolina primary on Saturday.The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, ended his presidential campaign Sunday after failing to secure the diverse coalition needed to win the Democratic nomination.Biden praised Buttigieg on ABC's "Good Morning America" and. He also said that Buttigieg's exit would smooth his own path to the nomination."He was a real competitor. He is a real competitor. And I think it probably does," he said.He had risen from a young mayor of Indiana's fourth-largest city to the first openly gay presidential candidate to earn delegates toward the nomination.The 38-year-old newcomer won the Iowa caucus and performed well in New Hampshire, outlasting several senators and governors in the crowded Democratic field but got little support from non-white voters.