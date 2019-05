"Certainly it would be an appropriate thing to speak to him about, but I have not done that as of yet. ... It could be a very big situation," said Trump during a 15-minute phone interview Friday afternoon.



The New York Times earlier this month reported on Giuliani's efforts to investigate and publicize the issue.



The president argued that the alleged conflict of interest, or appearance thereof, was not mushrooming into an all-out scandal because Biden is a Democrat.



"Because he's a Democrat," Trump said, the report had about "one-hundredth" the impact as it would have if he "were a Republican." Politico

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Sunday that Joe Biden's Ukraine corruption scandal should be off limits as the 2020 US election approaches, and that President Trump shouldn't be allowed to investigate - or encourage Ukraine to investigate.Biden has come under fire for a March, 2016 incident in Kiev in which he threatened to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees to Ukraine unless President Petro Poroshenko fired his head prosecutor, General Viktor Shokin,As it so happens, Joe's son Hunter Biden sat on Burisma's board, and was'I said, '.' I'm going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ''" bragged Biden, recalling the conversation with Poroshenko." Biden gloated.Biden claims he didn't know Hunter was on the Burisma board for an entire two years (Hunter reportedly joined in April 2014, two years before Biden's threat), and that the effort to remove Shokin had nothing to do with the ""Shokin was fired because he attacked the reformers within the prosecutor general's office,"Schiff told 'This Week' that Congress should take up legislationin an effort to influence US elections, responding to news that Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had planned to travel to Ukraine to encourage them to further investigate the Biden matter. Giuliani has since canceled the trip.," Schiff told ABC's 'This Week.' "So let the president go after him, but."In March, The Hill 's John Solomon revealed that Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has launched an investigationby releasing damaging information about a " black ledger " of illegal business dealings by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.Meanwhile, President Trump told Politico on Friday thatTo recap; Biden didn't know his son Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas firm for a fullif the President of Ukraine didn't fire the guy, andgoing into the 2020 election.