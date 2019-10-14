President Trump has the highest approval rating among Republicans in history. 95%. No one is impeaching this president. Now, let's discuss why this is happening...
Trump touched the third rail of Democrat/Deep State/DC Swamp politics. He asked Ukraine's President to investigate massive Democrat corruption and theft of taxpayer money. Suddenly alarm bells went off at the DNC. I believe Trump is about to expose the biggest scandal in US political history. Trump is about to put powerful people in prison. Trump is about to destroy the Democrat Party and expose the Deep State.
So, it was all hands-on-deck. President Trump had to be framed and destroyed.
Enter Joe Biden. Few in the Democrat Party wanted an old white guy as the nominee anyway. Especially Obama. In order to frame Trump, Biden had to be sacrificed. In my opinion, this second-hand "whistleblower" was meant to kill two birds with one stone: Trump and Biden. Biden is the Democrats' fall guy.
But the real story is about the Clintons, the Clinton Foundation, Obama, Pelosi, Kerry and many other powerful Democrats. Their fingerprints are all over Ukraine.
Forget about the high-paying jobs for their family members. This goes much deeper.
Ukraine donated the most cash of any country in the world to the Clinton Foundation. What a coincidence.
Ukraine donated more money to the Clinton Foundation than China, UK, France, Germany or Saudi Arabia. Why would all this cash be coming from tiny Ukraine? Because tiny Ukraine was the recipient of billions of dollars in US-taxpayer funded aid. It's a million miles away. No one was watching. Leading Democrats extorted kickbacks on all this US foreign aid.
Democrats under Obama got rich. Democrats treated Ukraine as their personal fiefdom. This is how politics works in the DC Swamp.
I've been writing about the role of the Clinton Foundation for years. It's my opinion the central role of the Clinton Foundation is to extort and launder bribes from foreign countries.
But if I'm wrong, why is this US charity based offshore? A charity owes no taxes on donations. So why not base your bank accounts in the USA?
Because they don't have to report to the US government what comes in, or where the money is going. Simple: Offshore = no reporting. The Clinton Foundation could not afford to have anyone look at their books.
In my opinion, Hillary was running her version of the Gambino Crime Family slush fund. Jimmy Hoffa and the teamsters had nothing on the Clintons. And everyone in the Democrat Party and Deep State got a piece, to insure no one would rat.
Ukraine is the key to this massive Democrat scandal. But Biden was just the tip of the iceberg. This is all about the Obama and Clinton Crime Families.
I believe Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president set off alarm bells. Trump is digging in places no one has ever dared dig before. He could expose the extortion and bribery racket of leading Democrats. That's why the Deep State decided to come after Trump. He's messing with their livelihood. He's upsetting their apple cart. If he's allowed to investigate, the jig is up.
I believe Obama named Biden his sacrificial lamb, just in case Hillary didn't win and all of this could not be covered up. Biden is a crook. But he's a careless fool too. It was easy to make him the fall guy.
Trust me. This is Obama and Hillary's scandal. Biden is just an order taker.
So, let me make this clear to Democrats: We have your number. Justice will be served. And you're never, ever impeaching our hero, President Trump.
This isn't Ukraine. We don't punish the investigator in the United States of America. We punish the criminals.
Wayne Allyn Root is the host of "The Wayne Allyn Root Show" on Newsmax TV, nightly at 8 PM ET, found on DirecTV Ch #349, or Dish TV Ch #216, at http://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/The-Wayne-Allyn-Root-Show He is also a nationally syndicated radio host of "Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered" found at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/
