Trump is not getting thrown out of office. Not with his remarkable record of economic success for the average American worker. Not going to happen. 63 million Trump voters will insure that never happens. We have your back, Mr. President.President Trump has the highest approval rating among Republicans in history. 95%. No one is impeaching this president. Now, let's discuss why this is happening...He asked Ukraine's President to investigate massive Democrat corruption and theft of taxpayer money.I believe Trump is about to expose the biggest scandal in US political history. Trump is about to put powerful people in prison. Trump is about to destroy the Democrat Party and expose the Deep State.Enter Joe Biden. Few in the Democrat Party wanted an old white guy as the nominee anyway. Especially Obama. In order to frame Trump, Biden had to be sacrificed. In my opinion,Biden is the Democrats' fall guy.Forget about the high-paying jobs for their family members. This goes much deeper.What a coincidence.Ukraine donated more money to the Clinton Foundation than China, UK, France, Germany or Saudi Arabia. Why would all this cash be coming from tiny Ukraine? Because tiny Ukraine was the recipient of billions of dollars in US-taxpayer funded aid. It's a million miles away. No one was watching.Democrats under Obama got rich. Democrats treated Ukraine as their personal fiefdom. This is how politics works in the DC Swamp.I've been writing about the role of the Clinton Foundation for years.But if I'm wrong, why is this US charity based offshore? A charity owes no taxes on donations. So why not base your bank accounts in the USA?Because they don't have to report to the US government what comes in, or where the money is going.The Clinton Foundation could not afford to have anyone look at their books.In my opinion, Hillary was running her version of the Gambino Crime Family slush fund. Jimmy Hoffa and the teamsters had nothing on the Clintons. And everyone in the Democrat Party and Deep State got a piece, to insure no one would rat.Ukraine is the key to this massive Democrat scandal. But Biden was just the tip of the iceberg. This is all about the Obama and Clinton Crime Families.Trump is digging in places no one has ever dared dig before. He could expose the extortion and bribery racket of leading Democrats. That's why the Deep State decided to come after Trump. He's messing with their livelihood. He's upsetting their apple cart.Trust me. This is Obama and Hillary's scandal. Biden is just an order taker.So, let me make this clear to Democrats: We have your number. Justice will be served. And you're never, ever impeaching our hero, President Trump.This isn't Ukraine. We don't punish the investigator in the United States of America. We punish the criminals.