Rumors of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's demise have been greatly exaggerated, if one believes the narrative that has sprouted around the once-fading candidate. But how much of 'JoeMentum' is a desperate con?buoyed by a landslide (if expected) victory in South Carolina and bolstered by a sweep of the southern states on Super Tuesday. But this "JoeMentum," as his supporters insist on calling it, isAfter cracking jokes about not being "dead," Biden played the part of the grateful candidate bowled over by a groundswell of unexpected grassroots support on his Super Tuesday victory. Telling reporters that he was "really moved by all the people who just spontaneously without my asking them endorsed me in the last four or five days,"But seeing his former VP flailing in recent weeks,The results, brimming with folksy appeal and heartfelt stories of heroism, are plain to see.Blue-check True Believers have swarmed social media to help the candidate's resurgence along, loudly dropping self-fulfilling prophecies ("people are making fan videos of Joe Biden!" "the markets are soaring because of Joe Biden's Super Tuesday win!") accompanied by displays of NeverTrump bravado.Touting a spike in fundraising and support,- a mission helped significantly by the conveniently-timed exit of most of his centrist rivals from the race.With little else to excite voters about the middle-of-the-road career politician, his supporters are reduced to digging up videos of Biden doing real-people things and making "moments" out of his wife and sister battling anti-dairy protesters as the candidate tried to give a speech in California on Tuesday night.as even his mainstream media cheerleaders have admitted . Despite running for president twice before,Certainly his performance on the campaign trail -- has not inspired confidence. Even the moments his campaign rushes to package as salable, like the altercation with the dairy protesters, are marred by what the media politely call "gaffes"...Even more are concerned about his fitness for office - or at least concern-trolling.Democrats didn't learn much from their profound failure in 2016, but they know they can't force another unpopular centrist down voters' throats without the illusion of popular support.Biden has based his entire campaign thus far on his tenure as Obama's vice president, so it's only fitting that his former boss should be the one to carry him to the nomination. Should Biden somehow survive a general election against an incumbent unafraid to highlight his myriad weaknesses,