The very first point of Joe Biden's plan to stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States highlights the need to stop "acts of racism."Because when dealing with a global pandemic, preventing people's feelings from being hurt is surely of the utmost importance.In the first section of Biden's plan , "Restoring trust, credibility, and common purpose," curbing misinformation and stopping xenophobia are listed as key goals.In prioritizing the prevention of "racism," Biden is taking his lead from the World Health Organization, which has repeatedly issued statements attempting policing the language used to describe coronavirus in order to prevent "stigmatization."As Breitbart highlights , much of the rest of Biden's coronavirus plan is merely copied from the Trump's administration's version.