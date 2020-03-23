Puppet Masters
Pathetic: Joe Biden MIA during national emergency because ceilings in his mansion 'too low' for broadcast
Tyler Durden
Zerohedge
Sun, 22 Mar 2020 16:21 UTC
According to "a source with knowledge of the campaign," Biden's campaign is working on "scaling up that infrastructure and dealing with the realities of Biden's Wilmington home - like the fact that there aren't particularly high ceilings, which can make lighting a challenge."
But wait:
Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, was able to get a message out with no difficulties.
Questions abound:
On Saturday we reported that Biden has been planning to hold regular 'shadow briefings' as soon as Monday to undermine President Trump's 'lies and failures' in responding to COVID-19 crisis.
We hope his low ceilings won't interfere with his ability to adapt to the situation and deliver his message.
Quote of the Day
All truths are easy to understand once they are discovered; the point is to discover them.
- Galileo Galilei
