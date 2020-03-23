People have been wondering why former Vice President Joe Biden has been silent over the last week as the nation grapples with the the COVID-19 national emergency.According to "a source with knowledge of the campaign," Biden's campaign is working on "scaling up that infrastructureBut wait:Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, was able to get a message out with no difficulties.Questions abound:We hope his low ceilings won't interfere with his ability to adapt to the situation and deliver his message.