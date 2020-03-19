The President's defense of the term came after a reporter challenged Trump about a White House staffer who reportedly called Covid-19 the 'kung flu' while chatting to an Asian reporter. Trump himself has repeatedly branded it the 'Chinese virus,' despite widespread criticism.
'I wonder who said that (kung flu)...I think they probably would agree with it 100%. It comes from China,' Trump said.
And just moments earlier, the president insisted that calling the coronavirus the 'Chinese virus' wasn't racist 'at all.'
When asked about whether he considers his terminology offensive, Trump responded : 'It's not racist at all. It comes from China. It's accurate.'
'...As you know, China tried to say, at one point, that it was caused by American soldiers. That can't happen, it's not gonna happen as long as I'm president. It comes from China.'
Comment: While he's totally right that pointing out that the virus came from China isn't racist, the above comment is hilarious. What exactly isn't "gonna happen" as long as he's president?
Wednesday's comment was the second time in two days Trump defended his use of the phrase 'Chinese virus,' which some fear may cause animosity and instances of racism against Asian Americans. The World Health Organization officially named the disease caused by coronavirus Covid-19 last month in a bid to avoid stigmatizing Chinese people.
However, Trump has remained firm in his decision to avoid calling the virus by its proper name and on Tuesday said: 'China was putting out information, which was false, that our military gave this to them. That was false. And rather than having an argument, I said I had to call it where it came from. It did come from China. So I think it's a very accurate term.'
After Trump's initial statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang hit out at the president for his rhetoric.
'Some US politicians have tried to stigmatize China ... which China strongly condemns. We urge the US to stop this despicable practice. We are very angry and strongly oppose it,' Shuang said.
The World Health Organization has also advised against terms linking the disease to China or the city of Wuhan - where it was initially detected - to avoid stigmatization or discrimination.
Comment: Apparently the definition of racist speech has shifted again. Now it doesn't only cover discriminatory speech, but truth that could be potentially be used by racists to justify racist actions. We'll all just have to stop talking pretty soon.
This racial tension has been mounting in the US as the pandemic worsens. In New York, a man assaulted a woman wearing a face mask and called her a 'diseased bitch,' according to CNN. Another man was filmed spraying a man down with Febreeze on a train.
A witness later said, 'I believe that this incident has immense potential in opening up the discussion of Asian American-directed racial tension that has been caused by the (coronavirus).'
In Los Angeles, a reportedly loudly began screaming that Chinese people are filthy and 'every disease ever came from China.'
Two Hmong travelers faced intense scrutiny when they tried to rent a motel room in Plymouth, Indiana by an employee who told them 'If you're from China, I need to know...And anyone from China, I am told, has to be picked up and quarantined for two weeks.'
Comment: So Trump has been calling it the 'China virus' to counter the narrative coming from some sectors that it originated in the US. Now idiots are using that as an excuse to act like idiots, or rather, the media is saying that Trump's actions are leading to racist incidents (with no evidence). Everyone knows that the initial outbreak was in Wuhan, China, so whether it was US biowarfare or a wild virus (or any number of other possibilities) idiots are going to use it as an excuse to smear all Asians. Racists are gonna racist, regardless of what Trump says.
