© Andrew Harnik/AP



United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned China not to spread "outlandish rumors" about the Covid-19 virus and accused China of trying to shift the blame for the pandemic onto the US.In a phone call with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi,Pompeo stressed to Jiechi that "this is not the time to spread disinformation and outlandish rumors," a State Department spokesperson said.Speculation soon mounted that the US delegation at the Military World Games in Wuhan in October was the source.Zhao was not the only international figure to point the finger at Washington, however.hich initially spread to China and then to Iran and the rest of the world" —On the call, Jiechi told Pompeo that US attempts to smear China's efforts would "not succeed."China last week accused Pompo of "slandering" the country by repeatedly referring to Covid-19 as the "Wuhan virus" — a practice Beijing said was "despicable" and stigmatized the country.