Chinese Researchers Conclude the Virus Originated Outside of China

A new study by Chinese researchers indicates the novel coronavirus may have begun human-to-human transmission in late November from a place other than the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan.

The study published on ChinaXiv, a Chinese open repository for scientific researchers, reveals the new coronavirus was introduced to the seafood market from another location(s), and then spread rapidly from the market due to the large number of close contacts. The findings were the result of analyses of the genome data, sources of infection, and the route of spread of variations of the novel coronavirus collected throughout China.

The study believes that patient(s) zero transmitted the virus to workers or sellers at the Huanan seafood market, the crowded market easily facilitating further transmission of the virus to buyers, which caused a wider spread in early December 2019. (Global Times, February 22, 2020, emphasis added (2)

"Though the COVID-19 was first discovered in China, it does not mean that it originated from China"



"But that is Chinese for "it originated someplace else, in another country". (4)

Japan's Media: The Coronavirus May Have Originated in the US

A report from a Japanese TV station disclosing a suspicion that some of those Americans may have unknowningly contracted the coronavirus has gone viral on Chinese social media, stoking fears and speculations in China that the novel coronavirus may have originated in the US.

The report, by TV Asahi Corporation of Japan, suggested that the US government may have failed to grasp how rampant the virus has gone on US soil.

However, it is unknown whether Americans who have already died of the influenza had contracted the coronavirus, as reported by TV Asahi. (People's Daily, English, February 23, 2020, emphasis added)

"Perhaps the US delegates brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, and some mutation occurred to the virus, making it more deadly and contagious, and causing a widespread outbreak this year." (People's Daily, February 23, 2020) (1)

"Netizens are encouraged to actively partake in discussions, but preferably in a rational fashion."

Taiwan Virologist Suggests the Coronavirus Originated in the US

February 15, 2018: H7N4 bird flu. Sickened at least 1,600 people in China and killed more than 600. Many chickens killed. China needs to purchase US poultry products.

June, 2018: H7N9 bird flu. Many chickens killed. China needs to purchase US poultry products.

August, 2018: outbreak of African swine flu. Same strain as Russia, from Georgia. Millions of pigs killed. China needs to purchase US pork products.

May 24, 2019: massive infestation of armyworms in 14 province-level regions in China, which destroy most food crops. Quickly spread to more than 8,500 hectares of China's grain production. They produce astonishing numbers of eggs. China needs to purchase US agricultural products - corn, soybeans.

December, 2019: Coronavirus appearance puts China's economy on hold.

January, 2020: China is hit by a "highly pathogenic" strain of bird flu in Hunan province. Many chickens died, many others killed. China needs to purchase US poultry products.

Larry Romanoff is a retired management consultant and businessman. He has held senior executive positions in international consulting firms, and owned an international import-export business. He has been a visiting professor at Shanghai's Fudan University, presenting case studies in international affairs to senior EMBA classes. Mr. Romanoff lives in Shanghai and is currently writing a series of ten books generally related to China and the West. He can be contacted at: 2186604556@qq.com. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.