Americans are ditching Corona beer in droves over concerns about the coronavirus epidemic, according to a pair of surveys, with as many as 38 percent of beer-drinkers supposedly forgoing the beverage in misguided germaphobia.The press release heralding the survey results merited a closer look, though the 38 percent number was — technically — true. 5W Public Relations found only 4 percent of habitual Corona drinkers were willing to put down their favorite beverage because of the virus, while an eyebrow-raising 14 percent would cease ordering it in public, perhaps concerned the next guy at the bar would think they were one of the infected. Some 16 percent of those surveyed were "confused about whether Corona beer is related to the coronavirus."Never one to let details get in the way of some grade-A clickbait, social media users seized the opportunity to vent their frustrations with the general intellectual level of the American people.Others interpreted the disturbing figures as pure trolling.Branding setbacks like Corona's can utterly destroy a company, though it's not inevitable — parent corporation Constellation Brands' stock was stable, until it slid into a sharp decline a week ago. Constellation executives are likely lying awake at night thinking of the 1970s diet candy 'Ayds', which disappeared off the face of the earth in the 1980s for reasons which are probably obvious.