Lies, damn lies and statistics

The Iranian attack was extremely effective and it is undeniable that all the US/NATO/Israeli forces in the region are now exposed like sitting ducks waiting for the next Iranian strike. Uncle Shmuel has had to dramatically under-report the real extent and nature of the Iranian counter-strike.

Warning through the Iraqi government (whom the Iranians did brief about their intentions). Warning through the Swiss authorities (who represent U.S. interests in Iran and whom the Iranian did brief about their intentions). Warning through the US reconnaissance/intelligence capabilities on the ground, air and space.

So what really took place?

If the U.S. does nothing or only engages in symbolic strikes (say, like Israel's strikes in Syria), the Iranians can simply ignore these attacks because while they are very effective in giving the Americans (or the Israelis) an illusion of power, they really fail to achieve anything militarily significant.

If the U.S. finally decides to strike Iran hard, it will exhaust its "punishment card" in that counter-attack, and will have no further options to deter Iran.

If the U.S. (or Israel) decides to use nuclear weapons, then such an attack will simply give a "political joker card" to Iran saying in essence "now you are justified in whatever retaliation you can think of". And you can be darn sure that the Iranian will come up with all sorts of most painful forms of retaliation!

Has Iran just "ledeened" the almighty US?

"Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business".

The real Iranian goal: to get the U.S. out of the Middle-East

Uncle Shmuel's "vision of peace" for the Middle-East

There is nothing which the U.S. ruling classes will not do to try to get the favor and support of the Israel Lobby. The US does not care, not even marginally, what the people of the Middle-East think.

Conclusion: "Israel's" days are numbered

You heard Sharon, before he suffered his massive stroke, he used this phrase in the Knesset, you know, "The Palestinians must feel pain." This was during one of the intifadas. The idea that if you continue to beat and beat and beat the Arabs, they will submit, that eventually they'll go on their knees and give you what you want. And this is totally, utterly self-delusional, because it doesn't apply anymore. It used to apply 30 years ago, when I first arrived in the Middle East. If the Israelis crossed the Lebanese border, the Palestinians jumped in their cars and drove to Beirut and went to the cinema. Now when the Israelis cross the Lebanese border, the Hezbollah jump in their cars in Beirut and race to the south to join battle with them. But the key thing now is that Arabs are not afraid any more. Their leaders are afraid, the Mubaraks of this world, the president of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan. They're afraid. They shake and tremble in their golden mosques, because they were supported by us. But the people are no longer afraid.