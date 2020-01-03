France has become the land of the idiots of waste.Plastic straws and cutlery will follow on January 1, 2021.It gets worse from there, in years to follow "excessive" plastic wrapping, free plastic bottles and on, and on, will be banned.This is all part of a French effort for a wider-ranging "anti-waste" law. A first version of the law aims to promote the "circular economy."The draconian waste laws are simply another step by the economically ignorant bureaucrats of the state of France to control and exercise power. The French masses are les idiots for falling for it.