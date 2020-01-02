© Butler County Jail/Local12



A suspected pedophile father caught with over 1,000 child abuse videos including clips of babies in diapers being raped has been freed on bail.Jones added: 'It's things you would have nightmares about if you've even seen it.'It's that bad.'Deputies in Cincinnati are now urgently trying to establish whether Fraley filmed the clips of himself abusing the children, or if he downloaded them from the internet.That saw his electronic devices seized, with the abuse material reportedly discovered by investigators, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.Fraley's bond conditions have seen him barred from contacting any children, no access to the internet, computers, cell phones or camera and weekly drug testing.He will also be monitored by a GPS ankle tracker, and is being held in jail until that device is ready.Fraley so far faces 101 counts of pandering sexually orientated matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance.