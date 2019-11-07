police described them as "credible and true."

Beech was eventually revealed to be a pedophile himself after child abuse images were found on his computer

The sweeping investigation following Carl Beech's allegations came after revelations that late BBC entertainer Jimmy Savile was a long-time child sex abuserWhen Carl Beech made stunning allegations that, the country was already reeling from a failure to identify a high-profile prolific child sex abuser.Jimmy Savile, one of the highest paid BBC entertainers of his day and a flamboyant personality who was friends with royalty, died in 2011. A year later a documentary revealedIt was in the light of that shocking case thatFive years later, Beech, 51, has been exposed as a liar. On Monday, Beech was found guilty of perverting the course of justice at Newcastle Crown Court in northern England. He will be sentenced Friday."Beech caused unimaginable distress to the men he falsely accused and all the families caught up in his deception. Many of the accused were dead and unable to defend themselves," said Liz Reid of the Crown Prosecution Service."Beech's actions betray true victims, who should never be afraid of coming forward to reveal abuse."Beech, who was known by the pseudonym of "Nick," laterHe then made further explosive allegations about some of the people he claimed had abused him and others. They included:When the allegations were first made,Det. Supt. Kenny McDonald, the officer in charge of Operation Midland, the investigation into the pedophile ring, said, "Nick has been spoken to by experienced officers from the child abuse team and from the murder investigation team and."Detectives later acknowledged the comments were misleading.As part of the investigation, accused people saw their homes raided. Twenty officers raided the home of Lord Bramall, the 92-year-old former head of the army, in April, 2015."At one stage during questioning, Lord Bramall, who took part in the D-Day landings, was asked if he could swim, as if this might prove his involvement in a pool sex party, that was supposed to have taken place," reported The Daily Telegraph.The apartment of Proctor, the lawmaker, was searched and in August 2015 he was questioned by police under caution. For the first time, the seriousness and the extent of the complaints were put to him.The Telegraph reported, "The following day, in a brave but risky move, Mr Proctor went public, and at an extraordinary press conference, held at a hotel opposite Scotland Yard, revealed exactly what he and the other VIPs had been accused of."Proctor revealed thatAnother accused, Leon Brittan, died in 2015 from cancer without knowing he would not face prosecution. Even after his death, police raided two of his homes.All the claims were later dismissed and detectives were criticized for dozens of serious failings. A judge's report into the matter criticized police for believing Beech from the outset and for a series of other investigative mistakes.Police closed down Operation Midland in 2016 without any arrests. Beech's claims led to police spending an estimated £2 million to investigate, prosecutors said.. In January, Beech admitted four counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing indecent images and one count of voyeurism.Hugh Beach, a D-Day veteran and former general who was falsely accused, told the BBC, "He is a man who has done enormous damage to totally innocent people who have done him no harm at all. An evil man."Proctor told the BBC that Operation Midland was "a truly disgraceful chapter in the history of British policing."On Monday, Beech was also found guilty of fraud for unlawfully claiming £22,000 in a criminal compensation payout. He was awarded the money after submitting a form claiming he was the subject of sexual abuse.