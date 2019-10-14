Richard Huckle

A notorious British pedophile who was serving 22 concurrent life sentences for abusing 22 children in Malaysia — and up to 200 during an eight-year spree — was stabbed to death in a prison in England, according to reports.

Richard Huckle, 33, was found dead Sunday inside his cell at the high-security Full Sutton Prison in North Yorkshire after being attacked with a makeshift knife, according to the BBC.

"Humberside Police are working closely with the Prison Service to investigate the death of an inmate and at this time we are treating the death as suspicious," police said in a statement. "It would be inappropriate to comment further while a police investigation is ongoing."

In June 2016, the prolific predator was sent away to rot in prison after admitting to the horrific crimes against children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years from 2006 to 2014.

Huckle, of Ashford, Kent, pleaded guilty to 71 offenses involving 22 children, but it is believed there were many more victims throughout Southeast Asia, including in Camodia, where he targeted a 2-year-old child in March 2006.

Under the pretext of being a photographer, English teacher and philanthropist in the impoverished areas of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, he targeted the kids, including one from the age of 3 to 10, according to the Guardian.