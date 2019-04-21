Howard Grove

Former Chief Inspector Howard Groves claims he was told to ignore VIPs during a paedophile probe now being investigated by the police watchdog
Former Chief Inspector Howard Groves, who served in the murder squad during a distinguished 34-year career, was investigating a West End paedophile ring with alleged links to MPs and TV stars in the 1980s.

Detectives found that boys as young as 14 were being supplied to men in Piccadilly Circus in an area known by the boys as 'the meat rack'.

Mr Groves, now 58, told The Mail on Sunday: 'I remember we were called to a meeting [and] told by a senior officer that if we found any establishment figures involved, the investigation would be stopped.'

Names of MPs, celebrities and businessmen did surface during the inquiry - though Mr Groves, who retired in 2014, wasn't privy to them - and 25 men were convicted.

The operation was led by Met Commander Trevor Lloyd-Hughes, who died in 1986 amid claims of soliciting male prostitutes.

Mr Groves said: 'The command not to investigate establishment figures was relayed by a senior officer and I believe must have come from Lloyd-Hughes.'

Mr Groves's claim is one of 31 allegations of Met corruption relating to child sex offences that the Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating.

The IPCC did not wish to comment.