A Jewish teen riding a bus in Brooklyn was threatened at knife-point by two assailants who snatched his earbuds and yarmulke while making anti-Semitic remarks Tuesday, police said.The attempted robbery in Sheepshead Bay is at least the 11th reported anti-Semitic attack on city streets in the past week and follows a horrific stabbing attack at a synagogue in Monsey on Saturday night.Zachary Hershkovich, 15, was on the MTA's B3 bus on Tuesday when two strangers flashed a knife at him and removed his earbuds and yarmulke, the skullcap worn in public by Orthodox Jewish men, police said.The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.One of the five victims of the Rockland attack suffered devastating injuries and his family have been told he may never wake up.Two gun-wielding attackers also "targeted" a Jewish grocery store in Jersey City earlier this month in a deadly, hours-long shootout that left six dead