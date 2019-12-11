© AFP / Kena Betancur



The gunplay went on for hours

The investigation

, New Jersey, authorities said. Two suspects were also killed, Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly told reporters.The fallen officer was identified as Det. Joseph Seals, a 15-year veteran of the department, Kelly said., and Kelly credited him with removing "dozens and dozens" of handguns from the street."We believe he was killed while trying to interdict these bad guys," Kelly told reporters, adding, "Once again, this is all being investigated.", according to a law enforcement source., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said via Twitter. The wounded officers were identified by Kelly as Ray Sanchez and Mariela Fernandez. They were both treated and released.Hours after the first gunshots, the details of what led to the incident and how it unfolded remain unclear.The shooting began at about 12:30 p.m. ET and drew reinforcements from neighboring jurisdictions, police said,. CNN affiliates reported the shooting occurred in the area of Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City, across the Hudson River from Manhattan.The chaotic scene unfolded on city streets, where bursts of gunfire and blaring sirens were heard as heavily armed officers moved in, according to footage shared on social media. Continuous gunshots could be heard in Jersey City for at least 20 seconds prior to 2 p.m., according to a CNN producer at the scene.At least three armored personnel vehicles were on scene, the producer said. Paramedics responded as helicopters hovered overhead.The gunplay continued for hours before authorities announced. A source said earlier that at least one shooter was "neutralized" inside a bodega.Law enforcement sent in a robot to have eyes and ears inside the store where the shots were fired, the source said., Kelly said. "The crime scene is very extensive," he told reporters, "and."Part of the investigation involves a stolen U-Haul truck, which Kelly said may contain an incendiary device and was being examined by the bomb squad., Jersey City Department of Public Safety Director James Shea said. The ATF office in Newark tweeted Tuesday that agents responded to "reports of an active shooter."The New York Police Department's Emergency Service Unit also responded, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the incident., according to a law enforcement official.In a brief news conference Tuesday evening, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy praised the efforts of law enforcement, who "responded to this incident not knowing what they were entering, or if they would even make it out.""If not for them," Murphy said, "I shudder, we shudder to think about how much worse today could have been." The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association tweeted: "We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts."