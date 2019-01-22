The Covington Catholic High School students have maintained that they were doing school chants to drown out the hateful bullying they were getting from adult protesters. A shocking new video confirms their account fully.
When asked by Gateway Pundit if she wanted to comment on the video, one of the mother's of a 14-year-old child who was present said that she was "too busy crying."
The heartbroken mom cried as she reacted to the video, horrified that no adults stepped in to protect the children from the racist hate being spewed at them. The men were cursing the boys out, calling them "dirty ass crackers," "racist bastards," and worse.
"Look at all these dusty ass crackers with that racist garbage on, look at these dirty ass crackers," the man says as he films the students. "Can't stand in the damn sun for five minutes."
Another man screamed at them about the wall saying, "let me ask you all something, y'all want to build a wall for Mexico - whens the last time you ever seen a Mexican, a hispanic, a Native American or negro shoot up a school?"
"Yeah! Crickets," the man filming shouted.
The other man continued, "all you motherf-ckers are school shooters! A bunch of future school shooters!"
Speaking to the Gateway Pundit on Sunday, one of the students explained what happened
:
"We went to the Lincoln Memorial because that is where our bus was going," the student explained. "We were standing there when a group of four African-American protesters started calling us 'crackers' and 'school shooters.'"
"So, we started doing school cheers, because our school is very big on school spirit. We have a lot of chants and cheers that we do, so we started doing them. Eventually, while we were doing that, the Native American man approached us and was banging his drum. He walked directly into the crowd and approached the one student that is all over the place right now. The boy just stood there. When I first saw it happening I was really confused. I didn't know what was happening. I just saw this man approach a fellow student and start banging a drum in his face."
His account has been entirely confirmed by this horrid video.
Comment:
As the full story emerges journalists and celebrities are scrambling to delete the Tweets
in which they doxx and advocate violence against these children:
Over the past 24 hours, journalists and public figures on Twitter have deleted previous posts slamming a group of MAGA hat-wearing teens for allegedly taunting a Native American vet, after more footage was released disputing the initial story. From CNN's Jake Tapper to Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams, many on the internet are sharing a fuller explanation of the initial viral story.
Others, however, are very subtly just using the 'delete' button.
Recode editor and New York Times contributing op-ed writer Kara Swisher, for instance, deleted one tweet saying she was thinking of "finding every one of these shitty kids and giving them a very large piece of my mind," and other tweets throwing slurs like "Nazi" and "nationalist." Sinclair chief political correspondent Scott Thurmandeleted a tweet alleging students in MAGA hats were "mocking" and "taunting" a Native American in front of the Lincoln Memorial in D.C., asking in a new tweet if the new video changed minds about the kids.
Anti-Trump activist Ed Krassenstein deleted a neutral tweet contemplating the intentions of Nick Sandmann, the young MAGA student accused of smirking at a Native American. His brother, Brian Krassenstein, deleted a tweet calling the students "bigoted." The New Republic's Jeet Heer deleted a tweet arguing the MAGA hat-wearing teens were "racist." CNN's Bakari Sellers deleted a tweet suggesting the kids should be "punched in the face."
Hollywood's Patton Oswalt deleted a tweet linking to a critical thread that didn't go so far as doxx the teens but identified alleged culture problems at the school. Oswalt did leave up subsequent retweets maintaining his opinion that they were at fault.
Disney film producer Jack Morrissey event went so far as to demand the kids get 'thrown into a woodchipper':
And now Trump supporters are asking why he's been silent over this egregious case of fake news. RT reports
:
False accusations of racism and abuse against boys from a Kentucky Catholic high school - only because they wore MAGA hats - have spurred many supporters of President Donald Trump to action, but the POTUS himself has been missing.
In a story that spread like wildfire on Saturday, students from the Covington Catholic High School were accused of racism and harassing a Native American elder and Vietnam veteran outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Social media overflowed with outrage, doxxing and death threats - even after further videos from the scene showed the original story was entirely wrong. [...]
So far on Monday, Trump has tweeted about manufacturing jobs, Democrats, federal workers who aren't getting paid through the ongoing government shutdown, and the holiday dedicated to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. About the scandal involving the Covington schoolboys, he has said not a word.
