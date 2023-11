NewsReal on Facebook

This past week saw election victories for 'right-wing populists' in two Western countries, a premeditated mass stabbing by a Muslim migrant in Ireland which prompted a 'far-right' riot, and ongoing genocide in Gaza bringing the death toll to 20,000 Palestinians. On this NewsReal, Joe and Niall provide context for the worst rioting seen in Ireland's capital in a generation, note the obnoxiously pro-Israel stances of Argentina's new leader Javier Milei, and the Netherlands' (likely) new leader, Geert Wilders, and ponder what next for the 'final solution' in Palestine...01:50:42— 76 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble , Odysee and VK