Map of Israeli operations in Gaza

Israel's ground limits

Bigger than the 1973 war?

Gaza Beach...the resistance's weak point

Now, where to?

In Gaza, a map showing the Israeli army in an area does not necessarily mean a withdrawal of Palestinian resistance forces

It will first prep the field with even more ferocious air bombardment than before

Before dusk on 26 November, fighters from Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, began the process of handing over to the International Red Cross a number of Israeli captives taken during the 7 October Al-Aqsa Flood operation. The transfer of these women and children took place in the Gaza Strip amid what appeared to be a security parade. Al-Qassam fighters arrived in four-wheel-drive vehicles and deployed themselves around the site, wearing full uniforms and bearing arms. Surrounded by civilians cheering on the resistance, the transfer of the Israeli captives was completed smoothly and quietly.This event took place in Palestine Square in Gaza City on the third day of the truce that followed a 49-day war. Throughout the war,The handover process in Palestine Square also took place more than a month after the Israeli army began its ground operation, in which it aims to occupy Gaza City and all areas north of the Strip, destroy them, and displace their population permanently. But the visual of Al-Qassam fighters confidently standing guard in Palestine Square on 26 November, suggested to all present that they remained unharmed by Israel's war.to unearth the vast network of Hamas tunnels, and to discover the whereabouts of the prisoners.This picture reveals, to a large extent, the results of Israel's ground operation: civilian massacres and infrastructural destruction galore, but- most recently Al-Qassam's northern commander and military council member Ahmed al-Ghandour - but its command and control system still ticks on effectively.Israel precedes its ground movements with intense air strikes, then artillery shelling. After destroying everything in its path, its tanks begin advancing. It is almost impossible to confront tanks as they enter, because air fire clears spaces 500 meters ahead, while artillery shells pave the path 150 meters in front of the ground units.However, whenever possible, the resistance fighters launch anti-armor missiles - Cornet, Conkurs, or similar types - with ranges exceeding one thousand metres., usually Al-Yassin homemade shells, with a range of fewer than 150 meters.that explodes in much the same way as a hand grenade.The work of resistance does not end there. If the tanks do not retreat, and the occupation soldiers settle in, they will be attacked with machine gun fire or explosive devices.It is clear that the resistance's command and control system is still operating effectively.The Israeli ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip began after three weeks of preliminary air attacks and preparation by the invasion forces.More than 100,000 soldiers were mobilized around the Gaza Strip, which has a total area of ​​about 360 square kilometers.Most of these troops belong to the regular forces, and. In northern Gaza, Israel has thus far deployed its regular (non-reserve) combat brigades and battalions: Golani Brigade, Nahal Brigade, Givati ​​Brigade, Paratroopers, Special Operations Force "Shayetet 13," Special Staff Operations Unit (Sayeret Matkal), and so forth.in the Gaza Strip since the start of the fourth week of the war.In addition,, including tanks and troop carriers.Estimates of the Palestinian resistance suggest that the total number of regular and reserve forces deployed on the borders of the Gaza Strip, and inside it,counterattacks on the Syrian and Egyptian fronts.In this war, the Israelis have not attempted to penetrate Gaza from the "traditional axes," that is, from the east toward the Shuja'iya neighborhood in Gaza City. Their incursion, instead, commenced in the center of the Strip, in the area called "Wadi Gaza" with low population and urban density, which means that the resistance's ability to confront it is also low.The occupation army was able to enter this area, from east to west, effectively severing the north of the Strip from its south. However, until the truce took effect, resistance fighters were still carrying out operations against Israeli troops, particularly in the Juhr al-Dik area.The other axis of the incursion was in the Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun areas of northern Gaza.and continued to face deadly operations carried out by various resistance troops.The third and main axis of advance is in western Gaza, along the shoreline of the northern Strip. Israeli tanks advanced from the north and from the centre, along the Mediterranean coast, to penetrate all the way to Al-Shifa Hospital and other government centers, such as the Legislative Council building.Along the coastline, there are no defensive resistance tunnels, due to the nature of the land, the lack of population and infrastructure, and the possibility of seawater leaking into the tunnels. The most that the resistance could have achieved, defensively, in this axis, was to repel naval landings - not to stop the advance of tanks or the devastating airstrikes that precede them.The main node in this axis is the Beach camp, which the occupation army has been unable to enter because of the ferocity of the resistance there.So far,. Palestinian resistance sources confirm that the actual confrontation with Israeli troops only began after they entered the Shifa Medical Complex.The frequency and intensity of Israel's aerial and artillery bombardments do not allow resistance fighters to repel the occupation's advancement, as the overwhelming firepower detonates most of the IEDs intended for tanks or infantry and blocks or destroys entrances to tunnels.For this reason,in order to target them. This has already occurred in a number of operations in the northern and western axes of occupation troops movements.So far, the resistance confirms that it has damaged and destroyed more than 300 Israeli armored vehicles. Some of them were removed from service, while others are maintained in the field for reuse. The sources further confirm to The Cradle that, such as Jabalia refugee camp, the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shuja'iya neighborhoods, Al-Shati beach camp, and other vital places the Israelis have failed to penetrate., in which these forces have prepared themselves - and their tunnel infrastructure - for fierce and protracted confrontations.- in addition to other factors such as US pressure to release American captives. Simply put, the Israeli army needs to re-examine its plans and develop new strategies to advance in the field.It is important to note that norms applicable in regular armed conflicts, as in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, or Sudan, do not necessarily apply to the Gaza Strip. When a control map shows the Ukrainian army controlling a region, the Russian army has withdrawn from it, and vice versa.The bottom line is that maps currently circulated by governments, media, and think tanks that display Israel's field advancement in Gaza - accurate or not -It is also expected that the latter has studied the ground reality well, modified its defensive plans, carefully determined its goals, and reorganized its defense linesIsrael's goal is to crush the resistance in northern Gaza in preparation for its next-phase war on the south - which may be fought differently, both strategically and tactically.From the outset, Tel Aviv set two goals for its war in general, and for its ground operation in particular: destroy the resistance and liberate the prisoners. The 26 November scene in Palestine Square, in the heart of Gaza City, showed us a resistance still intact and able to exact a price from Israel.Days later,: military operations had to be frozen ( and heavily monitored), Palestinian prisoners were liberated from Israeli detention, and aid began flowing back into the besieged Gaza Strip., the displacement of hundreds of thousands more, and the wholesale destruction of residential homes, hospitals, and schools.