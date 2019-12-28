Comment: Watch as no one is caught doing these attacks either...
42 acts of vandalism in 1.5 years: Jewish cemeteries are being systematically desecrated in Alsace, France, but not a SINGLE arrest has been made
The vandalism in Rajec may have happened in mid-December, since the cemetery has few visitors.
"Unfortunately, very few people visit the tombs of their relatives in Jewish cemeteries because there are very few relatives alive," Jewish publicist and journalist Konstanty Gebert told Ruptly. "The hatred must be powerful enough that insulting the dead, even if no living are insulted, gives satisfaction."
Comment: Yeah. That or it made it easier for agents provocateurs to carry it out.
Gebert said the vandals must have had plenty of motivation, as the tombstones are heavy and great physical effort would be required to overturn them.
A similar attack was reported earlier this month in the town of Námestovo, which is located northeast of Rajec, less than a two-hour drive away. Almost 60 graves were damaged by vandals there.
Police are investigating the two cases. It is not immediately clear if there is any connection.
Comment: Other countries have seen an uptick in 'anti-Semitic vandalism' recently - some might be 'legit' in the sense that Jew-haters targeted them, but a LOT of them appear to be manufactured for the purpose of eliciting sympathy and clamping down on civil rights: