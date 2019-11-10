A Jewish cemetery in Denmark was targeted by vandals who spray painted and destroyed over 80 headstones. The incident may have been an anti-Semitic attack, as it occured before the anniversary of the infamous Kristallnacht pogrom.The ancient Jewish cemetery dates back to the early 19th century and is located in the central Danish city of Randers, which is home to a large Jewish community."More than 80 gravestones were daubed with green graffiti and some were overturned," local police said in a statement.Footage from the scene shows the headstones smeared with green paint, while some of them are overturned. It was not immediately clear whether all of the damage was done by the vandals or if some of the graves had crumbled due to old age.Such a coincidence suggests the attack may have been a deliberate anti-Semitic action, yet the vandals did not leave any explicit anti-Jewish messages or symbols at the scene.