As many as 107 graves out of a total of 700 have been desecrated. The tombstones were covered with swastika and anti-Jewish symbols. The number '14' considered to be a white supremacist symbol was also found on one of the graves."It's a shock," Maurice Dahan, the president of the Jewish consistory for the Bas-Rhin region, where Strasbourg is located, told AFP. Meanwhile, the local public prosecutor's office said that the incident was part of a series of similar acts of vandalism, adding that anti-Semitic graffiti were found in another local village of Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn shortly before that.The most high-profile incident involved the desecration of 96 graves at the historic Jewish cemetery in the village of Quatzenheim in December 2018. A similar incident happened in Herrlisheim, north-east of Strasbourg around that time.Apart from that, anti-Seimitic symbols were also discovered on the wall of the town hall of Dieffenthal in April and, a few days later, the walls of a local council office in Schiltigheim were also covered with swastikas and insults. Other incidents involved swastikas being painted on a school building in Strasbourg and on an old synagogue in Mommenheim in March.None of the perpetrators in these cases have been identified or detained. This time, the investigation has been entrusted to a special gendarmerie unit. The inquiry is still ongoing.