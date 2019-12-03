© Still from ChiefRabbi.org



Rising tide of nationalism

Mirvis' flagrant intervention in the election campaign actually bolsters a key part of the antisemitic discourse

Succour to white nationalists

The corporate media don't want a Labour leader in power who is going to roll back the corporate free-for-all unleashed by Margaret Thatcher 40 years ago that nearly bankrupted the rest of us in 2008

The left's anti-imperialism

it is also much more critical of Israel than any other section of the British public

Rewarding war crimes

Jonathan Cook won the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism. His latest books are "Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East" (Pluto Press) and "Disappearing Palestine: Israel's Experiments in Human Despair" (Zed Books). His new website is jonathan-cook.net.