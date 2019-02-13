The former English Defence League leader, who has a number of criminal convictions, including cocaine possession, boasted that he has been able to acquire drugs in every city he has visited, in a video obtained by the Sun newspaper.
Robinson claims:
"No matter where I've gone in the world I score... I've gone to f***ing Qatar, to Doha, and scored gear on the sesh while they're all praying. Everywhere mate, every city I've gone to."Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) is seen delivering an avalanche of offensive remarks, which he insists was just part of "bantering" with friends of different races on a WhatsApp group - adding "I was absolutely steamboated, I don't even remember."
The string of video clips, allegedly filmed last month in Bologna, Italy by the 36-year-old, shows the far-right activist declaring with great joy:
"I'm going to punch you in the head, kick you in the face, because I am the king of the whole Islam race."Robinson also claims to be a Zionist and insists that if there was a war between Israel and Palestine tomorrow, he would fight for Israel, adding: "F*** Palestine."
He may need to brush up on his knowledge of Israeli leaders, as he is seen struggling to remember the name of the current prime minister of Israel - Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I had to ring Benjamin Netanf***ing blah... I can't remember his name, and got my Zionist card out and said I am a Zionist and I bought us everything," Robinson said.
The controversial political figure has previously visited the Middle Eastern country and has received funding from a pro-Israel think tank, the Middle East Forum (MEF), to help with his legal expenses in 2018.
Robinson was jailed in May 2018 for contempt of court for filming defendants in a child grooming trial, threatening to ruin the prosecution's case against the men in the process.
Robinson's 13-month sentence triggered a number of protests amid claims of harassment and abuse in prison. The conviction was later quashed on procedural grounds and the case has since been referred to the attorney general.