Footage has surfaced of far-right activist Tommy Robinson bragging about "scoring" drugs anywhere in the world, including Islamic countries while "they're all praying," and labeling a taxi driver a "little P*ki who drives a car."The former English Defence League leader, who has a number of criminal convictions, including cocaine possession , boasted that he has been able to acquire drugs in every city he has visited, in a video obtained by the Sun newspaper.Robinson claims:Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) is seen delivering an avalanche of offensive remarks, which he insists was just part of "bantering" with friends of different races on a WhatsApp group - adding "I was absolutely steamboated, I don't even remember."The string of video clips, allegedly filmed last month in Bologna, Italy by the 36-year-old, shows the far-right activist declaring with great joy:He may need to brush up on his knowledge of Israeli leaders, as he is seen struggling to remember the name of the current prime minister of Israel - Benjamin Netanyahu.Robinson said.The controversial political figureRobinson was jailed in May 2018 for contempt of court for filming defendants in a child grooming trial, threatening to ruin the prosecution's case against the men in the process.Robinson's 13-month sentence triggered a number of protests amid claims of harassment and abuse in prison. The conviction was later quashed on procedural grounds and the case has since been referred to the attorney general.