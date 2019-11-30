© Quds News Network



an injured baby with blood dripping down his head

© Quds News Network



Yumna Patel is the Palestine correspondent for Mondoweiss.

, when tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims descended on the city and many became violent.According to local reports,on their way to mark the occasion of "Chayei Sarah," a portion of Torah reading that discusses the life of Abraham's wife Sarah, who Jews believed is buried in the Ibrahimi Mosque (Tomb of Patriarchs) in Hebron's Old City.Videos circulated on social media show settlers standing on the rooftops of Palestinian homes and harassing the residents below, while another video ofwent viral.The one and a half year old child was reported to be the grandson of local activist Imad Abu Shamsiyeh, who told Mondoweiss thathe said, adding that some settlers climbed on his rooftop and continued to verbally harass him, while the others on the street began throwing stones at his home.All the while, Abu Shamsiyeh recounted,"Even after my grandson was injured,," he said.After almost half an hour, Abu Shamsiyeh's children managed to get out of the house and get into a neighbor's car to transport the baby to the hospital. But, he said.Haaretz cited an unnamed Israeli security source as confirming that "four Palestinians were sprayed with pepper spray and stones were thrown at a house" in the neighborhood of Tel Rumeida, where Abu Shamsiyeh lives., and quoted one Palestinian man as saying that four Israelis."While Israeli media described the events of the weekend as "unusually violent," and Israeli police characterized the attacks as "some incidents of friction and mutual attacks," Palestinians in Hebron tell a much different story.Abu Shamsiyeh stressed to Mondoweiss that the events of the weekend are not "unusual," by any means.he said, adding that smaller incidents of harassment and physical abuse on the part of the soldiers and settlers against Palestinians happens daily."This is the fourth attack of its kind just this month from the soldiers and settlers," Abu Shamsiyeh said. "In Hebron, we are subject to the whim of the soldiers and settlers."Hebron has often been referred to by activists as a "microcosm" of the Israeli occupation.Following the massacre in 1994, Hebron's Old City was divided into Palestinian and Israeli-controlled areas, known as H1 and H2, the latter being home to some 800 Israeli settlers, a community known for its zealotry and defiance of Palestinian neighbors.Some 40,000 Palestinians living in H2 are constantly surrounded by more than one thousand Israeli soldiers and 20 military checkpoints that restrict their every move.