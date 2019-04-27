jewish settlers
© AL-KHALIL, (PIC)
Jewish settlers on Thursday threw a poisonous substance in a water well in the east of Yatta, south of al-Khalil, in an attempt to kill local residents and their animals.

Local official Rateb al-Jabour said that settlers from the illegal settlement of Maon in eastern Yatta threw a blue toxic substance in a water well used by local shepherds in al-Hamra area in eastern Yatta.

He said that local shepherds in eastern Yatta are exposed to almost daily assaults by Jewish settlers in order to force them to leave their native areas.