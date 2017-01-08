© al Jazeera



Anhas been caught on camera in anincluding foreign office ministerIn an extraordinarywho describes himself as anand is serving as awas recorded by an ­undercover reporter from al-Jazeera's investigative unit speaking about a number of British MPs.The Israeli ambassador, Mark Regev, apologised to Duncan on Friday. An Israeli spokesman said Regev made clear that. The Israeli embassy saidof employment with the embassy shortly". Masot declined to comment or to elaborate on what he meant when he said he wanted to "take down" a number of MPs., a civil servant who was formerly an aide to another Conservative minister. Also present was a man they knew as Robin, whom they believed to be working for Labour Friends of Israel, a pressure group. In fact,Strizzolo, discussing with Masot, said: "Well, you know, if you look hard enough, I'm sure that there is something that they're trying to hide." Later she added:During the conversation, in October,that she had helped tofor her boss, the Conservative MP Robert Halfon. She had been his chief of staff when he was deputy chair of the Conservative party. Last year Halfon was appointed as an education minister and Strizzolo was appointed as a senior manager at the Skills Funding Agency. She continues to work part-time for Halfon.In the footage, Masot agreed that Strizzolo had assisted Halfon and then asked whether she could alsohe asked. He went on to say that she knew which MPs he was referring to.She asked him to remind her.he said. Strizzolo said: "You still want to go for it?" Masot's reply is ambiguous but he said Duncan was still causing problems. Strizzolo asked: "I thought we had, you know,just a little bit, no?" Masot answered: "No." Masot did not elaborate on what he meant by "take down", but it is normally used as meaning toThe conversation then turned to the. Strizzolo said he was solid on Israel. Masot agreed, adding that Johnson just did not care. "You know..." Masot said.Strizzolo returned to the subject of Duncan later in the conversation, suggesting he had had a run-in with Halfon in the past and thatSo never say never, she added. Masot replied: "Never say never, yeah, but ..." Strizzolo said:Other prominent Conservatives named during the conversation include, chair of the Commons foreign affairs select committee, who is also a vocal supporter of the Palestinians.Blunt said: "Whilst this apparent activity of a diplomat of a foreign state in the politics of the United Kingdom is formally outrageous and deserving of investigation,. Israel's future peace and security is not being served by ignoring the substantial peace lobby in both Israel and the world wide Jewish community and working to undermine those foreign politicians who share that perspective"In another conversation,UK ministers are understood to regard such plot talks as a matter of serious concern, crossing the line beyond normal diplomatic activity. Duncan declined to comment.Although theinsists Masot washis business card describes him asand his LinkedIn page lists him as having worked for the embassy since November 2014. He describes his work as being thebetween the embassy and MPs and liaising with ministers and officials at the Foreign Office. He also describes himself as having been a major in thebetween 2004 and 2011 - serving part of that time on a patrol boat off Gaza - andThe disclosures comes at a sensitive moment, just over a week after Theresa May put herself at odds with the Obama administration by expressing strong support for Israel in a row over the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank.which began in June and ran through to November last year, recorded conversations onthat include a wide range of pro-Israeli activists as well as British politicians and Israeli embassy staff.Strizzolo sought to play down what had been discussed. Asked a series of questions by the Guardian, she issued a statement that said:to draw from a few out-of-context snippets of a conversation, obtained by subterfuge, over a social dinner are absurd."The context of the conversation was light,Any suggestion that I, as a civil servant working in education, could ever exert the type of influence you are suggesting is risible. Shai Masot is someone I know purely socially and as a friend. He is not someone with whom I have ever worked or had any political dealings beyond chatting about politics, as millions of people do, in a social context."A Foreign Office spokesman said: "The Israeli ambassador has apologised and is clear these comments do not reflect the views of the embassy or government of Israel. The UK has a strong relationship with Israel and we consider the matter closed."