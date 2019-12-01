In the caricature Thursday in De Volkskrant, Benjamin Netanyahu is depicted holding a stone labeled "anti-Semitism charges" in one hand and reading an indictment for corruption in the other.
Opposite the Israeli leader is Jeremy Corbyn, who heads Labour Party, which is under an investigation by the British government's Equality and Human Rights Commission over complaints that Corbyn's anti-Israel agenda and far-left politics have made it institutionally anti-Semitic.
Netanyahu has rarely referenced Corbyn publicly and has not spoken out about anti-Semitism in Labour. Netanyahu condemned Corbyn's 2014 laying of a wreath on the graves of Palestinian terrorists in 2018.
Comment: Those in Israel committing and supporting genocide against Palestinian's would project their own demons onto others: Babies, children and pregnant women among 25 killed and 140 Palestinians wounded in 2nd day of Israel's attack on Gaza
The Center for Information and Documentation on Israel, a Dutch-Jewish watchdog group on anti-Semitism, called the caricature's statement "absurd" and said that British Jews, not Netanyahu, are the ones making allegations of anti-Semitism against Corbyn. In 2013, Corbyn defended a mural depicting Jewish men playing monopoly on the backs of dark-skinned men.
Comment: It's fairly clear that some within the state of Israel in league with some British Jews, British 'friends of Israel', amongst many others, are responsible for the baseless smears against Corbyn: Israeli diplomat recorded plotting 'take-down' of UK MPs
"Jews have a right to speak out against anti-Semitism. The fact that an indictment was filed against the Israeli prime minister is irrelevant," the center wrote. It also said the caricature "reaffirms the anti-Semitic stereotype that Jews are more loyal to Israel than countries where they live."
Volkskrant caricaturist Jos Collignon defended the work, linking the watchdog group's criticism to Dutch Jewry's trauma from the Holocaust — the center did not mention the genocide — and labeling it an attempt to prevent supporters of Palestinian rights from speaking out.
"When allegations of anti-Semitism occur, the Israel lobby is never far behind," Collignon said. "I think you'll never understand this is the behavior of victims. There is no point linking modern-day opponents to atrocities from the past. We're all being labeled as Nazi sympathizers."
Comment: While it's highly unlikely that Corbyn will become PM, what with an establishment campaign to keep him out of power, were he to do so, he would likely pose as a significant thorn in the side of the psychopath's controlling Israel: Labour party adds ban on selling arms to Israel and Saudi Arabia to election platform
