"the dismal history of how far too many of those cases have been assiduously concealed both from the public and from the police: how influential rabbis and community leaders have sided with the alleged abusers against their victims; how victims and witnesses of sexual abuse have been pressured, even threatened, not to turn to secular law enforcement for help; how autonomous Jewish 'patrols,' displacing the role of official police in some large and heavily religious Jewish neighbourhoods, have played an inglorious part in the history of cover-ups; ... how some Jewish communities have even succeeded in manipulating law enforcement officials to protect suspected abusers."

2. Freud's Assault on Truth

"I therefore put forward the thesis that at the bottom of every case of hysteria there are one or more occurrences of premature sexual experience, occurrences which belong to the earliest years of childhood but which can be reproduced through the work of psycho-analysis in spite of the intervening decades. I believe that this is an important finding, the discovery of a caput Nili in neuropathology."



"Sexual experiences in childhood consisting in stimulation of the genitals, coitus-like acts, and so on, must therefore be recognized, in the last analysis, as being the traumas which lead to a hysterical reaction to events at puberty and to the development of hysterical symptoms."

"I know from other analyses that a part of our being can 'die' and while the remaining part of our self may survive the trauma, it awakens with a gap in its memory. Actually it is a gap in the personality, because not only is the memory of the struggle-to-the-death effaced, but all other associatively linked memories disappear... perhaps forever."

3. The hidden fault of the father

"Unfortunately, my own father was one of these perverts

"A single idea of general value dawned on me. I have found, in my own case too, [the phenomenon of] being in love with my mother and jealous of my father, and I now consider it a universal event in early childhood."

4. The "dark, emotional powers" of Jewishness

"to show how much better things were now than they had been in his days. 'When I was a young man,' he said, 'I went for a walk one Saturday in the streets of your birthplace; I was well dressed, and had a new cap on my head. A Christian came up to me and with a single blow knocked off my cap into the mud and shouted: 'Jew! get off the pavement!' 'And what did you do?' I asked. 'I went into the roadway and picked up my cap,' was his quiet reply. This struck me as unheroic conduct on the part of the big, strong man who was holding the little boy by the hand. I had contrasted this situation with another which befitted my feelings better: the scene in which Hannibal's father, Hamilcar Barca, made his boy swear before the household altar to take vengeance on the Romans. Ever since that time Hannibal had had a place in my fantasies."

"Freud presumably experienced not only this rage and shame, but guilt about the rage and shame. He quickly 'censored' these unacceptable feelings, unacceptable to a dutiful son ostensibly proud of his father; he 'repressed' them. Years later he encounters Sophocles' tragedy and it lays a spell on him."

"Whenever I have experienced feelings of national exaltation, I have tried to suppress them as disastrous and unfair, frightened by the warning example of those nations among which we Jews live. But there remained enough to make the attraction of Judaism and the Jews irresistible, many dark emotional powers all the stronger the less they could be expressed in words, as well as the clear consciousness of an inner identity, the familiarity of the same psychological structure. ... So I became one of you."[6]

"I myself had walked in Hannibal's footsteps ... Hannibal, with whom I had achieved this point of similarity, had been my favourite hero during my years at the Gymnasium; ... Moreover, when I finally came to realize the consequences of belonging to an alien race, and was forced by the anti-Semitic feeling among my classmates to take a definite stand, the figure of the Semitic commander assumed still greater proportions in my imagination. Hannibal and Rome symbolized, in my youthful eyes, the struggle between the tenacity of the Jews and the organization of the Catholic Church. The significance for our emotional life which the anti-Semitic movement has since assumed helped to fix the thoughts and impressions of those earlier days. Thus the desire to go to Rome has in my dream-life become the mask and symbol for a number of warmly cherished wishes, for whose realization one had to work with the tenacity and single-mindedness of the Punic general, though their fulfillment at times seemed as remote as Hannibal's life-long wish to enter Rome."

Freud names as the driving force in his life the fantasy of entering Rome (the Christian world) and destroying it to avenge the Phoenicians (the Jews).

Interestingly, Jung is the only member who never subscribed to Freud's theory of infantile sexuality.

5. Denial, projection, inversion

to protect the dirty secret of child abuse in Jewish families — including his own — , Freud projected an imaginary repressed infantile perversion on all mankind.

Freudism became a justification for a sexual "liberation" that can be seen in retrospect as a massive sexual abuse of the youth.

6. B'nai B'rith and the road to fame

Freud's membership in the B'nai B'rith was influential in his becoming one of the major intellectual stars and gurus of modernity.

"throughout the nineteenth century there existed a well-rounded system of dynamic psychiatry. ... The basic features of the first dynamic psychiatry were the use of hypnosis as an approach to the unconscious mind, the interest in certain specific conditions called 'magnetic diseases,' the concept of a dual model of the mind with a conscious and an unconscious ego, the belief in the psychogenesis of many emotional and physical conditions, and the use of specific psychotherapeutic procedures; the therapeutic channel was seen as being the 'rapport' between hypnotist and patient. ... the cultural impact of the first dynamic psychiatry was far greater than is generally believed."[18]

In 1913, the B'nai B'rith created the Anti-Defamation League to save the life and the reputation of Leo Frank

"For almost two years, the nearly limitless funds deployed by Frank's supporters covered the costs of thirteen separate appeals on the state and federal levels, including to the U.S. Supreme Court, while the national media was used to endlessly vilify Georgia's system of justice in the harshest possible terms. Naturally, this soon generated a local reaction, and during this period outraged Georgians began denouncing the wealthy Jews who were spending such enormous sums to subvert the local criminal justice system. ... All appeals were ultimately rejected and Frank's execution date for the rape and murder of the young girl finally drew near. But just days before he was scheduled to leave office, Georgia's outgoing governor commuted Frank's sentence, provoking an enormous storm of popular protest, especially since he was the legal partner of Frank's chief defense lawyer, an obvious conflict of interest. ... A few weeks later, a group of Georgia citizens stormed Frank's prison farm, abducting and hanging him, with Frank becoming the first and only Jew lynched in American history."

Leo Frank has been turned from a convicted pedophile and child murderer into a martyr of anti-Semitism.

7. The Isaac complex

"Hence the world was for me divided into three parts: one in which I, the slave, lived under laws that had been invented only for me and which I could, I did not know why, never completely comply with; then a second world, which was infinitely remote from mine, in which you lived, concerned with government, with the issuing of orders and with the annoyance about their not being obeyed; and finally a third world where everybody else lived happily and free from orders and from having to obey. I was continually in disgrace; either I obeyed your orders, and that was a disgrace, for they applied, after all, only to me; or I was defiant, and that was a disgrace too, for how could I presume to defy you; or I could not obey because I did not, for instance, have your strength, your appetite, your skill, although you expected it of me as a matter of course; this was the greatest disgrace of all."



8. The trauma of eight-day circumcision

"Circumcision is a symbolical substitute of castration, a punishment which the primeval father dealt his sons long ago out of the awfulness of his power, and whosoever accepted this symbol showed by so doing that he was ready to submit to his father's will, although it was at the cost of a painful sacrifice."[26]

"I don't feel I can recover from it. [...] We had this beautiful baby boy and seven beautiful days and this beautiful rhythm starting, and it was like something had been shattered! ... When he was first born there was a tie with my young one, my newborn. And when the circumcision happened, in order to allow it I had to cut off the bond. I had to cut off my natural instincts, and in doing so I cut off a lot of feelings towards Jesse. I cut it off to repress the pain and to repress the natural instinct to stop the circumcision."

the rate of neuroses and character disorders among Jews was about three times as high as among Catholics and Protestants.