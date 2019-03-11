Three capitals, three countries, three tales of Jews maligned. At the same time.Mania for 'anti-anti-semitism' hit all-time highs in the US recently thanks to uproar over comments made by freshman congresswoman Ilhan Omar suggesting that pro-Israel lobby groups exert undue influence on American politics. Whether contrived or spontaneous, public debate led to a concerted effort - for now canned - to legally conflate anti-semitism with criticism of Israel.It's remarkable enough that proscribed speech may be instituted in the USA, but what's even more remarkable is that the French government just last month announced its intention to likewise broaden the legal definition anti-semitism to include criticism of Israel, and that it did so in response to the 5-month-long Yellow Vest anti-government protest movement.Finally, politics and media coverage in the UK has of late been all but saturated by endless claims that opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn is an anti-semite because he does not specifically condemn Israel's Middle East foes Hamas and Hezbollah. Remarkably, this occurs at a time when the UK is undergoing a profound constitutional crisis due to 'Brexit' and its ramifications for the unity of the UK as such.In this NewsReal, Joe & Niall discuss the highly dangerous strategy Western governments are taking in pushing Jews front and center of fractious national debates.01:14:03- 67.9 MB