© London Crime LDN & U.K Crime/Twitter
The knifeman tried attacking another male prone on the floor.
Clubbers on a night out were herded into a strip club when a man with a huge knife tried to stab another male in the street.

Terrifying footage shows a fight breaking out in Shoreditch, East London.

As people shout and run along Hackney Road, a man holding a giant blade approaches another male on the floor and tries attacking him.

A woman can be heard screaming "No, no, no, please" as the attacker slashes at the man prone on the floor near Browns lap dancing club.

A man who appears to be a bouncer repeatedly shouts for the victim to get inside as he tries to protect people from the knifeman.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Met Police.

The clip, posted on Twitter with the caption "London is lost", attracted many comments.

"This is awful," a social media user said.

"Hackney Road was where we drank in the 60s, when it was safe to talk the streets of London," a person wrote.

"This knife thing is genuinely terrifying," another commented.

The Met Police said in a statement: "Detectives are appealing for information after three people were arrested in connection with a stabbing on Sunday.

Police were called at 02:13hrs on Sunday, 29 December to reports of a fight on Shoreditch High Street, Hackney.

Officers attended and found two males, aged in their teens, suffering from stab injuries. They were taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Three teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of offences including affray and causing grievous bodily harm. They have been bailed to return on a date in late January."

Detective Sergeant Dave Barrett who is investigating, said: "We have seen the video of the incident circulating on social media and this is forming part of our enquiries.

"I am urging anyone with information on this incident to call us and tell us what they know.

"I also am requesting anyone who has other videos of the incident, or the moments surrounding the incident, to contact us and share them. This could really assist the investigation and we will treat your information with sensitivity."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 750/29Dec or the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.