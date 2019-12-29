© PA

J Hus has accused Europeans of "forcing LGBT onto" Africa and "weaponising" homosexuality in a series of tweets about colonisation.The rapper began tweeting about Europe's colonisation of Africa on Monday, writing: "STOP FORCING LGBT ONTO US. Live your life I don't care but don't force it onto me especially when you don't wanna recognise these black struggle [sic]."Following a backlash on Twitter, he added: "Trust me i ain't homophobic. The more gay men the more women for me. If you want come kill me. I know what I'm saying."In another tweet, he said:A while later, the rapper appeared to backtrack on his comments, saying: "Okay maybe I'm wrong then. Forgive me. I don't wanna offend anyone. From my point I saw things different. You can school me."Among those to speak out against J Hus's comments was rapper MNEK, who wrote: "Ok, so are you saying that LGBT people are exclusively white? That there's no such thing as intersectionality? That fans of your music who are both black and LGBT, myself included, don't understand black struggle either? I just want to be clear."