© Reuters/Tami Chappell (file photo)



Being a fast-food company in 2019 America seems to be more about politics than fried chicken. Chick-fil-A's decision to cave to liberal demands has angered its Christian customer fan base, while earning it no points with critics.The Atlanta, Georgia-based company has been known as much for its fried chicken sandwiches as for its public embrace of Christian values - which led to boycotts and hostility from LGBTQ groups and social justice activists, but translated into growth and profits driven by loyal fans of both the food and the message."Shame, shame on you," wrote American Conservative's Rod Dreher . "You had no reason to capitulate. But you did."Australian pundit Rita Panahi echoed the sentiment, calling the company's action "shameful cowardice."Chick-fil-A was "backstabbing the people who made them successful," said Dan Gainor, VP of the conservative media research outfit Newsbusters. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee called it a surrender to "anti-Christian hate groups."Others, like Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas), wondered whether the chain will start working on Sundays next.Known as Chick-fil-A since 1967, the company has made a big deal out of staying loyal to Southern Baptist values of its founder, S. Truett Cathy, meaning it was closed on Sundays, among other things.By the end of 2018, Chick-fil-A had $10.5 billion in revenue and was the third-largest US chain - behind only McDonald's and Starbucks, even though they had many more locations.Earlier this year, however, the now-defunct liberal blog ThinkProgress reported that Chick-fil-A was still donating to the Salvation Army and FCA, describing them as "anti-LGBT groups." The revelation led to Chick-fil-A losing airport concessions in San Antonio, Texas and Buffalo, New York - as well as prominent protests against the restaurants in Toronto, Canada and Redding, UK in the months since.Chick-fil-A "have work to do if they want to be an inclusive company," Israel wrote in a Twitter thread, noting that their employment policy lacks "explicit anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ employees."So much for keeping politics out of your chicken sandwich.