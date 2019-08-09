Society's Child
Polish archbishop says LGBT 'rainbow plague' is threatening country - UPDATE: Second archbishop speaks out against 'revolutionary ideology'
Sat, 03 Aug 2019 14:32 UTC
"Our land is no longer affected by the red plague, which does not mean that there is no new one that wants to control our souls, hearts and minds," Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski said on Thursday, delivering a mass to mark the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw uprising against the Nazi occupation.
Jedraszewski argued that the communist ideology and the LGTB-championed ideas of equal rights for sexual minorities are effectively rooted in the same source.
"Not Marxist, Bolshevik, but born of the same spirit, neo-Marxist," he said, calling the global gay rights campaign that has rolled down to Poland a "rainbow disease."
The cleric's outburst predictably drew ire from the liberal opposition to and critics of the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party.
Robert Bierdon, Poland's first openly gay politician and the leader of the pro-EU Spring party, called the archbishop "the devil incarnate" and accused him of crossing the red line "impassable in a democratic state."
"I am gay, and I'll let him say it to my face that I am the plague. I'd tell him about my childhood and how I wanted to commit suicide after I read that being gay is a disease," the politician said, adding that he would be penning a letter to Pope Francis in hopes he would "intervene" in the situation.
A number of LGTB-related controversies have rattled Poland, a deeply Catholic country, this year. Last month, a conservative Polish newspaper sparked outrage after it introduced 'LGTB-free zone' stickers, which were immediately compared to the Nazi posters warning Jews to "keep out."
In May, a Polish LGTB activist was arrested for offending religious beliefs after she printed out posters showing baby Jesus and Madonna with rainbow halos over their heads.
Gay rights events in Poland are often marred by violence. A pride march in the city of Bialystok in late July quickly descended into chaos after gay rights activists were confronted by a group of anti-LGTB protesters, who pelted them with rocks, bottles and firecrackers.
Update 8 Aug 2019
A second Polish archbishop has joined Jedraszewski in 'coming out'.
Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, who serves as chairman of the Polish Episcopate, has published a missive stating that, while Catholics should not discriminate against 'sexual minorities', LGBT ideology must be rejected, as it advocates a revolution in social customs.
Gądecki also wrote that: