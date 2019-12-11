© Benalla Rural City/Facebook



Debate follows

Council concern

An 'a-political' country council is finding itself at the centre of a civic storm after a local artist painted a huge mural of teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg on the side of one of its buildings.The image was created as part of Benalla Rural City's annual Window to Window Christmas festival, in which artists paint seasonal pictures on shop windows across the town.The town is about 212km north-east of Melbourne in the Victorian high country."We as a council had no input," he said."It was always going to be a surprise to us what went up there, whether it was Santa Claus or Greta. There appears (among residents) to be 50-50, for and against.He added that the mural was garnering "a lot of discussion".Social media comments echo the mayor's assessment. While some were broadly supportive, others were ferocious.Others posted critical memes and questioned the picture's relevance."Another p*** poor decision by our council," one said."How very progressive of u (slow clap) clearly u thought we are from the latte sipping , manbun wearing hipster inner city crowd (we are sooo not) andMeanwhile, two of the city's councillors expressed their concern to Sky News.Peter Davis told the news channel he was surprised and a "bit disappointed" by the mural, and the council had to be "neutral" as it represented a broad range of people with diverse views."I am personally a bit disappointed it never came over council's desk because at the end of the day the council is responsible for what goes on our buildings," he said.And fellow councillor Don Firth said he had received many complaints, and the mural should have reflected Christmas more obviously."I can't tell you what the Christmas touch is on Greta's mural," he said.Meanwhile, Beralla mayor Danny Claridge told 7NEWS.com.au the Christmas tone of the mural could be seen in the little red bauble dangling from Thunberg's right ear in the picture.